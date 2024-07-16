Laws said by that time he had met his future wife Arlene, who helped him through his path to sobriety.
“He just made that decision on that day that he would never drink again and from that moment he rebuilt his life and it’s what happened after that, that really is the story of his life and indeed what happened after rugby.”
He became a fierce advocate speaking out against alcohol abuse and violence, which had been a part of his early life.
Laws said Hewitt, who failed School Cert Māori, started to connect with his Māori culture later in life.
“He discovered a spiritual journey ... and that Māori identity, that culture and spiritualism was very important to him and I saw that in operation when my daughter, Lucy, had been diagnosed with cancer.
“He came [to the hospital] and brought that Māori spirituality with him. Norm was my daughter’s godfather in all senses of that word.”
“And that imbued every aspect of him, that belief that you can and must play a positive role in the lives of everybody who is in trouble - quite Catholic when you think about it but from his point of view it was the Māori way as well.”
Laws said Hewitt later walked in both Pākehā and Māori worlds much more easily and was the personification of both cultures.
Laws said Hewitt told him he saved his life, but Laws said it was the other way around years later, when Hewitt helped him.
“I was depressed, I had become a solo father of three small children and not coping but having to cope.
“He knew that I was in trouble, flew down ... he spent three or four days with me, financially settled some issues that I had as well and then just talked me through issues that I hadn’t been able to talk to anybody else with.
“I became his psychologist when I wrote the book and he became mine later and that only bonded us further, we were brothers.”