“He went and reflected with his family and gave me a call back. He said yes straight away, by the way, but it was more just reflective of it and just appreciative of that opportunity.”

109 Super Rugby appearances and 46 All Blacks caps to date are more than enough reasons for the All Blacks to follow their new captain into battle at Yokohama Stadium, said Robertson.

“The respect in the group for what he’s done and he’s been around for a long time and I think the boys will follow him.”

Patrick Tuipulotu will become the 82nd All Blacks' captain on Saturday against Japan. Photo / Photosport

Two of those looking to Tuipulotu for an example in particular will be potential test debutants Peter Lakai and Reuben Love, named in their first All Blacks match-day squad on Tuesday.

Robertson said Lakai has taken to the All Blacks northern tour camp with vigour after spending time with the team earlier in the year.

“Peter’s slipped straight in, we had him in [for] a week earlier in the year and [he’s] a hell of a humble young kid. Incredible athlete as we know, he’s slotted right in.”

Fellow Hurricane Love has been with the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship but is yet to make an appearance, Robertson said having him in the camp for an extended period means he’s well-prepared to don the black jersey.

“Ruben has been training with us for the majority of the year so it’s a really good opportunity for him to represent the country.”

Other notable inclusions to the All Blacks squad to face Japan are the returns of Cam Roigard and Stephen Perofeta from injuries, named to start at halfback and fullback respectively.

Damian McKenzie is back at No 10 after being moved to the bench for the Rugby Championship-ender against Australia in Wellington.

Sam Cane and Wallace Sititi retain their starting spots, albeit with the latter shifting from No 6 to the back of the scrum, as Samipeni Finau completes the loose forward trio.

Pasilio Tosi will make his first test start, as part of a new-look front row alongside Tamaiti Williams and Asafo Aumua. Sam Darry is also back among the run-on squad, partnering his club and now country captain.

Another return sees Billy Proctor don the 13 jersey for just the second time after standing out on debut against Fiji but not making a side since – he partners Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield.

On the wings, Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece both have the chance to prove themselves as starters, after Caleb Clarke has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in the No 11 jersey.

No Barrett brothers have been named in the All Blacks squad for the first time since the 73-0 demolition of Uruguay at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in October.

All Blacks squad to face Japan, Yokohama Stadium, Saturday 26 October, kickoff 6.50pm NZT

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Pasilio Tossi, 4. Sam Darry 5. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cam Roigard 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves: 16. George Bell, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Peter Lakai, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. David Havili, 23. Ruben Love

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.