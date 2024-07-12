All Blacks centre Conrad Smith scoring the match-winning try against England in 2014. Photo / Brett Phibbs

England have tasted victory at Eden Park – over the All Blacks in 1973 and also at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, when they beat Scotland 16-12 in their final pool game, before losing a quarter-final to France a week later.

Richie McCaw played in 22 test wins at Eden Park.

It’s been a few years since the All Blacks played at Eden Park after the ground was off limits due to the Fifa World Cup last year, last running out in September 2022.

France the last team to beat All Blacks at Eden Park

France 23 All Blacks 20, July 3, 1994

Matthew Cooper, who won the last of his eight caps that day at second five, told the Herald in 2014: “We have to acknowledge that we were beaten by a very good French team. They had a huge amount of ability and desire and they had good players across the field.

“They had a very good goalkicker in Thierry Lacroix and Philippe Sella was there, so there was a lot of class.

“I don’t think we as All Blacks had come together that well and while we played better in Auckland than we had the week before in Christchurch, we still weren’t on top of our game.”

Neither he nor many of his teammates remember much other than the final score, which came to be known as the “try from the end of the world”.

“I remember when they began the move to score the try, I initially thought there wasn’t much danger,” says Sir John Kirwan, the All Blacks right wing that day.

“But then they kept coming and I thought, ‘Oh-oh, we might be in some trouble here’.”

The try from the end of the world

All Blacks first five Stephen Bachop kicked long into the French 22. Left wing Philippe St Andre gathered, accelerated past Matthew Cooper and Sean Fitzpatrick before recycling. The ball went right, No 8 Philippe Benetton cut inside Jonah Lomu, there was a neat interplay between Laurent Cabannes, Emile Ntamack and Philippe Sella that put halfback Guy Accoceberry clear. He could have made it, but handed it on to flying fullback Jean-Luc Sadourny, who crossed through the tackle of John Timu.

All Blacks at Eden Park – since July 3, 1994

Played 48, won 46, drawn 2

Biggest win – 78-0 v Samoa, 2017

Closest win – 8-7 v France, 2011 World Cup final

Most defeats – Australia 22

Record

All Blacks 18 South Africa 18, 1994

All Blacks 73 Canada 7, 1995

All Blacks 28 Australia 16, 1995

All Blacks 36 Scotland 12, 1996

All Blacks 55 South Africa 35, 1997

All Blacks 40 England 10, 1998

All Blacks 34 Australia 15, 1999

All Blacks 48 Scotland 14, 2000

All Blacks 26 South Africa 15, 2001

All Blacks 40 Ireland 8, 2002

All Blacks 21 Australia 17, 2003

All Blacks 36 England 12, 2004

All Blacks 38 British and Irish Lions 19, 2005

All Blacks 34 Australia 24, 2005

All Blacks 27 Ireland 17, 2006

All Blacks 34 Australia 27, 2006

All Blacks 42 France 11, 2007

All Blacks 26 Australia 12, 2007

All Blacks 37 England 20, 2008

All Blacks 39 Australia 10, 2008

All Blacks 22 Australia 16, 2009

All Blacks 32 South Africa 12, 2010

All Blacks 30 Australia 14, 2011

All Blacks 41 Tonga 10, 2011

All Blacks 37 France 17, 2011

All Blacks 33 Argentina 10, 2011

All Blacks 20 Australia 6, 2011

All Blacks 8 France 7, 2011

All Blacks 42 Ireland 10, 2012

All Blacks 22 Australia 0, 2012

All Blacks 23 France 13, 2013

All Blacks 29 South Africa 15, 2013

All Blacks 20 England 15, 2014

All Blacks 51 Australia 20, 2014

All Blacks 41 Australia 13, 2015

All Blacks 39 Wales 21, 2016

All Blacks 37 Australia 10, 2016

All Blacks 78 Samoa 0, 2017

All Blacks 30 Lions 15, 2017

All Blacks 15 Lions 15, 2017

All Blacks 52 France 11, 2018

All Blacks 40 Australia 12, 2018

All Blacks 36 Australia 0, 2019

All Blacks 27 Australia 7, 2020

All Blacks 33 Australia 25, 2021

All Blacks 57 Australia 22, 2021

All Blacks 42 Ireland 19, 2022

All Blacks 40 Australia, 14, 2022