Eden Park has changed dramatically since 1994. It’s gone through major redevelopment, the turf has been upgraded with world-class drainage, concerts play at night and the beer prices are now astronomical (but we don’t need to go there).
The one thing that hasn’t changed is the All Blacks‘ record. It’s perfect.
Well, perfect enough. Forty-eight test matches unbeaten, with two draws sprinkled in amongst 46 victories since France defeated Sean Fitzpatrick’s side on July 3, 1994.
Over the past 30 years, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Scotland, England, Ireland, the British and Irish Lions, France, Tonga, Argentina, Wales and Samoa have all tried and couldn’t get the win. The Wallabies have failed 22 times.
England head to Eden Park on Saturday with higher hopes than many that have been before after falling by only one point last weekend in Dunedin. On their last visit 10 years ago, England held a late lead before an Aaron Cruden penalty and then a Conrad Smith try in the 80th minute kept the Eden Park streak going with a 20-15 victory.
England have tasted victory at Eden Park – over the All Blacks in 1973 and also at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, when they beat Scotland 16-12 in their final pool game, before losing a quarter-final to France a week later.
Richie McCaw played in 22 test wins at Eden Park.
It’s been a few years since the All Blacks played at Eden Park after the ground was off limits due to the Fifa World Cup last year, last running out in September 2022.
France the last team to beat All Blacks at Eden Park
France 23 All Blacks 20, July 3, 1994
Matthew Cooper, who won the last of his eight caps that day at second five, told the Herald in 2014: “We have to acknowledge that we were beaten by a very good French team. They had a huge amount of ability and desire and they had good players across the field.
“They had a very good goalkicker in Thierry Lacroix and Philippe Sella was there, so there was a lot of class.
“I don’t think we as All Blacks had come together that well and while we played better in Auckland than we had the week before in Christchurch, we still weren’t on top of our game.”
Neither he nor many of his teammates remember much other than the final score, which came to be known as the “try from the end of the world”.
“I remember when they began the move to score the try, I initially thought there wasn’t much danger,” says Sir John Kirwan, the All Blacks right wing that day.
“But then they kept coming and I thought, ‘Oh-oh, we might be in some trouble here’.”
The try from the end of the world
All Blacks first five Stephen Bachop kicked long into the French 22. Left wing Philippe St Andre gathered, accelerated past Matthew Cooper and Sean Fitzpatrick before recycling. The ball went right, No 8 Philippe Benetton cut inside Jonah Lomu, there was a neat interplay between Laurent Cabannes, Emile Ntamack and Philippe Sella that put halfback Guy Accoceberry clear. He could have made it, but handed it on to flying fullback Jean-Luc Sadourny, who crossed through the tackle of John Timu.