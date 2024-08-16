Perhaps the record has grown because the All Blacks play so many of their biggest home test matches there. When the stakes are highest, the greatest team in the history of the sport stands tallest.

Yet the undefeated streak started in unpromising fashion; after losing to France in 1994, the All Blacks drew 18-18 with the Springboks. The only other draw came against the Lions, with the unsatisfying conclusion to the 2017 series.

Cynics could point out that 20 of the matches have come against the Wallabies, who have been largely toothless on these shores for most of the past 30 years.

Only five of the matches have been played against South Africa – our staunchest foe. The reason for that might be more prosaic than a simple attempt to sustain the Eden Park record. By hosting the Boks further south for a test, New Zealand Rugby will be forcing them to take one more flight after an already arduous haul from Africa.

Regardless, it means that half of the past 50 matches at Eden Park have been played against the only other nations to have meaningful Rugby World Cup records. Only one of the 50 matches (Samoa in 2017) has been against a side that could be called a minnow.

This will be Robertson’s second trip to Sandringham as All Blacks coach. His men beat England in his second match in charge of the side, pulling through 24-17 after an arm wrestle in which some of the weaknesses that were later exposed by Argentina were first sighted. All Blacks players and fans should not be surprised by a fiery Argentine charge tonight.

As a player, Robertson contributed to the legacy – he was part of the teams that ran on to Eden Park to beat Scotland in 2000 and Ireland in 2002.

But it’s as a coach that his part of the legacy will come under the greatest scrutiny. The global game has changed since 1994; the chasing pack is catching (and in many areas surpassing) the All Blacks. If the Eden Park undefeated streak is still intact when he finishes as All Blacks coach, then Robertson will know the feeling of true relief.