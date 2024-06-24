Beauden Barrett played for Coastal in their Taranaki premier club rugby game over the weekend. Photo / Spinna Photography

When Coastal ran out for their Taranaki premier club rugby game against Inglewood in Okato last weekend, they did so with a surprise change in the No 22 jersey.

Among the reserves, 123-test All Black Beauden Barrett suited up for his first game for his local club in a decade, and his first game since returning from a season with Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

Barrett played in the second half of the 52-12 win, a fixture that saw a strong turnout from local fans. This week, All Blacks Ardie Savea and Flethcher Newell were among the notable talents to run out for their respective clubs; Savea scoring two tries for Oriental Rongotai in a 90-7 win in his first game since returning from Japan.

They’re stories Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle would like to hear about more often, should a high-level player be keen to fit a club rugby outing into their busy playing schedule for the year.

“We don’t get to see many All Blacks play in the flesh these days, so to have one of our own come back and play for his club would have been a highlight for those who were there to witness it. It’s cool to see,” he told the Herald after Barrett’s return last weekend.

“Any time you get the opportunity for an All Black to play in their local club competition has to be good, and I’d love to see that initiative.

“It’s a simple one you can do to really boost grassroots rugby. They all come from country schools and country clubs in the first place so it’s really nice to see them return.”

Barrett had been training with the now-champion Blues in Auckland upon returning to New Zealand, and while the Super Rugby Pacific side inquired about having Barrett join them for the back end of the season, he was deemed ineligible despite having signed for the team for 2025.

As to whether or not Barrett had any limitations on his involvement in terms of game time or where to spend his minutes last week, Sandle said the union had no contact with New Zealand Rugby or the All Blacks management about that and believed Barrett had likely had those conversations himself.

Coastal Rugby Club chair Janet Fleming told the Herald having Barrett, as well as brother and fellow All Black Scott who missed the end of the Crusaders’ season due to injury, around the club had been huge for the players at every level.

“It’s not just the juniors, it’s the players that [Beauden] is playing alongside. It’s once in a lifetime for some of them,” Fleming said.

“When he turned up at practice on Thursday night, I think it was huge. We’ve got a pretty young team so for them to have someone of Beaudy’s calibre and just his humbleness mixing amongst them, he just considers himself as one of the boys and slots in. For some players it lifts their rugby and just to see that he’s down to earth, I think it’s huge for the players.

“I think it’s a pretty big thrill for members of the opposition to be playing against him, too. It’s the closest they’ll come to fame for a lot of them too.”

