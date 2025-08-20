Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks v Argentina: Scott Robertson’s balancing act with Rieko Ioane and Billy Proctor – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Billy Proctor (left) and Rieko Ioane are still finding their feet in their respective roles in the All Blacks backline. Photo / Brett Phibbs / Photosport

Billy Proctor (left) and Rieko Ioane are still finding their feet in their respective roles in the All Blacks backline. Photo / Brett Phibbs / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As conversion projects go, when the All Blacks embarked this year on a mission to return Rieko Ioane to the wing, it seemed low-risk, relatively straightforward and highly likely to succeed.

Instinctively, it felt right for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to transition Ioane from the midfield and rekindle his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save