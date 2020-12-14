Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks drawn in same pool as hosts France

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett attacks during the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The All Blacks have been drawn with hosts France for Rugby World Cup 2023.

The three-time World Cup winners will also play Italy and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers Americas 1 and Africa 1, likely USA and Namibia, in Pool A.

In other groups, group B pits world champions South Africa against Six Nations sides Ireland and Scotland while Australia, Wales and Fiji will share the same group just like they did at the 2019 World Cup.

The final group pool D has 2019 finalists England up against Japan and Argentina.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said playing the hosts will be a "huge challenge".

"You can just see that France are really building a team at the moment of great depth. You can see that all their planning in around 2023. We'll be expecting a vibrant French team in a country that love their rugby. We know they'll have massive support behind them.

"But that's what makes World Cups so special, those sort of games. And they're games that we thrive on. That we look forward to. We know that if you're not at your best, you're going to struggle."

"To play France in France at their World Cup is something we can look forward to greatly over the next two or three years," Foster added.

The All Blacks and France have been grouped just once at the 2011 when New Zealand were the hosts - before both teams met again in the final.

The All Blacks have played France seven times at the tournament, the most of any country, and Italy five times, with the 2019 fixture cancelled.

The Americas 1 winner will come from a play off series between the 2021 Rugby Americas North champion and 2021 Sudamerica Rugby champion. Africa 1 will be the winner of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup.

USA are the highest ranked American side in the world and qualified as Americas 1 winner for the last World Cup.

Namibia have held the Africa 1 qualification spot since 1999 and were in the same pool as the All Blacks at last year's event in Japan.

As with previous Rugby World Cups, the tournament will feature 20 teams divided into four pools of five teams.

Twelve teams have already qualified – the top three teams from each of the four pools at the 2019 World Cup – and were seeded into three bands based on their position in the World Rugby rankings at the start of this year.

The full 2023 Rugby World Cup Pools are as follows:

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1 and Africa 1.

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia / Pacific 1 and Europe 2.

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1 and Final Qualifier Winner.

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1 and Americas 2.