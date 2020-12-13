Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023 draw: Who the All Blacks could play

6 minutes to read

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea smashing into Ireland first five-eighths Johnny Sexton during their 46-14 victory over Ireland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

The 2023 Rugby World Cup draw is revealed in Paris in the early hours of tomorrow (0030hrs to be exact).

The original plan was to use the World Rugby rankings following the end of year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.