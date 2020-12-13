Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Springboks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi handed four-year ban from rugby

Quick Read

South Africa's Aphiwe Dyantyi in action against the All Blacks in 2018. Photosport

NZ Herald

Former World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi is set to be handed a four-year ban from rugby, according to reports.

The Springboks winger tested positive for three banned substances following a team training camp on the eve of last year's Rugby World Cup.

According to South Africa media, the SA Institute for Drug-free Sport (SAIDS) has slapped Dyantyi with a ban until 2 August 2023.

The Lions player won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 after impressing in his debut season for the Springboks including two tries in a 36-34 win over the All Blacks in Wellington.