Half-centuries for Tom Latham and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand edge ahead in the first test against Sri Lanka, heading to stumps on day two trailing by 50 runs with six first-innings wickets in hand.

After Will O’Rourke (5-55) wrapped up the hosts for 305 in Galle, early rain proved more disruptive than the opposing attack, with only a couple of mental lapses preventing the day from nearing the ideal plan.

Playing on a ground where batters have fallen to spin at a higher strike rate than anywhere in the world, the Black Caps are unlikely to win this two-test series through lofty totals and long stays at the crease.

Instead, success will be born from days like these: turning over the strike, stringing together partnerships, scoring quickly when conditions suit, and capitalising when the hosts’ spinners don’t have the ball on a string.

Latham (70) outshone even Williamson (55) in that regard, putting together his most impressive test innings in 18 months.

Sri Lanka turned to spin after four overs, but the opener relished that prolonged test. Latham excelled while playing the ball late, using his footwork without risk and premeditating his sweep to paddle for singles.

The shot also became his best weapon when the bowlers erred in length, clipping five of his six fours behind square to readily compile while the surface could still be trusted.

Latham’s success shouldn’t have surprised — he averages 69 against Sri Lanka, while his last trip to the country ended in a match-winning 154 in Colombo. But it did follow a relatively fallow period when last wearing the whites, struggling alongside Devon Conway to lay the type of platform once expected of the pair.

Their 63-run stand to begin day two was their best partnership since Sri Lanka toured at the start of 2023. But only Latham was able to further bat his way into form.

Conway, conversely, looked scratchy while creeping to 17 off 59. That scoring rate was the exception among the tourists’ top order, but his lack of fluidity would now almost count as a rule — Conway has raised his bat only once in his past 26 international innings across formats.

After he played around a straightening delivery from Ramesh Mendis, Williamson joined Latham to confirm no demons had yet appeared on the pitch.

The pair also reiterated why they are regarded as New Zealand’s top players of spin, applying pressure to a couple of bowlers accustomed to having their way at this venue.

Mendis today pulled level in third for wickets taken at Galle. Conway was his 57th victim, trailing only Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, at present working for the opposition.

Prabath Jayasuriya, meanwhile, has also notched a half-century while posting a better striker ate than any of the aforementioned trio. But his sole wicket came from the sole chance offered by Latham, the sweep cruelly proving the Cantabrian’s undoing as he top-edged Jayasuriya right before tea.

It had otherwise been an exemplary middle session for New Zealand, cruising along at four runs an over to prompt among their hosts many discussions and even more bowling changes.

Mendis was leaking runs and Jayasuriya offered easy outlets, sending down his first 23 overs without a maiden. The simplicity of scoring was exemplified by Williamson, eschewing his customary steady start to compile his first 36 runs from as many balls.

The former captain had managed only 14 in his previous four innings at Galle, but batted exactly to his career average before being undone by Dhananjaya de Silva.

The Sri Lanka captain then bamboozled Rachin Ravindra, shouldering arms and watching in horror as a straight one struck his off stump, but Daryl Mitchell (41no) ended the day by following the assured example of his teammates.











