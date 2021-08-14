Rugby: Tasman run down Auckland to go top in NPC

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Tasman 16

Auckland 11

Defending NPC champions Tasman timed their run to near perfection in coming from behind to beat Auckland in Nelson this afternoon.

The Mako failed to make any significant inroads in the first half at Trafalgar Park as Auckland defended with commitment and skill to go along with their edge in the set piece, but the home side took control in the second half, although they had to withstand a ferocious finish with a man down after Pari Pari Parkinson was yellow carded for collapsing a maul.

Auckland, who won their opener against Canterbury at Eden Park last weekend, spent the final five minutes laying siege to Tasman's line but a flunked attacking lineout and excellent defence from their opponents meant it came to nothing.

There was little evidence of Tasman's pedigree in this competition in the first half as Auckland bossed them around the pitch, with Jonathan Ruru and Harry Plummer taking up where they left off against Canterbury.

Centre Bryce Heem, a former Tasman player, was also influential, as was wing Solomone Kata and fullback Salesi Rayasi. It was Heem's 50-22 kick which set up the attack for Rayasi to crash over from short range from a no-look Ruru pass, but while they appeared in control, the 11-6 halftime lead was a slim one.

Salesi Rayasi scored for Auckland. Photo / Photosport

The momentum shift was significant after the break as Tasman, bolstered by the impact off their reserves bench, regained control, although they did it the hard way, with first-five Mitchell Hunt missing three penalty attempts. His opposite Plummer also had a mixed afternoon with his boot when missing two relatively easy shots.

It took until the 68th minute for Tasman, who fielded a strong pack containing Parkinson, Quentin Strange and All Black Shannon Frizell, to take the lead for the first time when wing Leicester Fainga'anuku ran an incisive line off an attacking scrum which was earned by a handling error by Rayasi.

It was a deserved reward for their sustained pressure and it came after wing Mark Telea bombed a near-certain try when dropping Fainga'anuku's pass with an open line in front of him.

Leicester Fainga'anuku scores Tasman's only try. Photo / Getty

Auckland got too lateral at that point as they chased the game, presenting easy targets for a defence fired up by an increasingly vocal home support, and head coach Alama Ieremia probably wouldn't have been impressed by some of the option taking.

Rayasi began strongly but had a difficult second half, and should Zarn Sullivan, missing the match due to a head injury, not be available for Auckland's round three match against Bay of Plenty at Eden Park next Saturday, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be an option at fullback.

Auckland lacked a little class and penetration from the back when the pressure went on and the former Warriors player can certainly provide that.

"I guess this was a revenge match for them," Tasman captain Hunt said afterwards in referring to last year's final. "We spoke all week about how tough this was going to be and it was certainly that."

After being beaten by Auckland last week, Canterbury picked up their first win this afternoon, holding off a late surge from Manawatū to win 25-22.

Tasman 16 (Leicester Fainga'anuku try; Mitchell Hunt 3 pens, con)

Auckland 11 (Salesi Rayasi try; Harry Plummer 2 pens)

Halftime: 11-6