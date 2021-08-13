Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Is it possible the All Blacks aura has gone?

5 minutes to read
Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Which is more stressful, playing or coaching? Every former rugby player I've ever asked, haven't had to think. It's coaching.

It's an odd fact of rugby life that Ian Foster, the winning coach in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.