Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will shift to centre for the Warriors’ 2024 finale, named in the No 3 jersey to face the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

After having a stranglehold on the fullback spot since returning to the Warriors last year, a shortage at centre means Nicoll-Klokstad shifts infield for the club’s last game of the year.

Injuries to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (concussion) and Adam Pompey (knee) have left the Warriors short, with Rocco Berry (shoulder) also out injured.

A shift into centre will be an intriguing watch for the Warriors’ coaching staff, as head coach Andrew Webster has maintained he prefers to see Nicoll-Klostad wear No 1, as Tuivasa-Sheck learns his new position after returning from rugby union.

Taine Tuaupiki takes Nicoll-Klokstad’s place at fullback as part of a backline shuffle that also sees the return of Ali Leiataua in the No 4 jersey.