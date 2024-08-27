Advertisement
Warriors v Sharks: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad shifts to centre for 2024 season-ending clash

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores against the Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will shift to centre for the Warriors’ 2024 finale, named in the No 3 jersey to face the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

After having a stranglehold on the fullback spot since returning to the Warriors last year, a shortage at centre means Nicoll-Klokstad shifts infield for the club’s last game of the year.

Injuries to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (concussion) and Adam Pompey (knee) have left the Warriors short, with Rocco Berry (shoulder) also out injured.

A shift into centre will be an intriguing watch for the Warriors’ coaching staff, as head coach Andrew Webster has maintained he prefers to see Nicoll-Klostad wear No 1, as Tuivasa-Sheck learns his new position after returning from rugby union.

Taine Tuaupiki takes Nicoll-Klokstad’s place at fullback as part of a backline shuffle that also sees the return of Ali Leiataua in the No 4 jersey.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s encounter will also see Wayde Egan play his 100th NRL match for the Warriors.

The 27-year-old will bring up a century of appearances for the Warriors, adding to the 29 he made for the Penrith Panthers before moving in 2020.

Egan is the 30th player to play 100 games for the Warriors.

Saturday’s game will also be the last for halfback Shaun Johnson, who returns to finish his career against the side he joined in 2019, before returning to the Warriors in 2022.

Like Johnson, the pair of Jazz Tevaga and Addin Fonua-Blake also conclude their Warriors careers, before moving elsewhere in 2025.

Fonua-Blake has already confirmed his move, coincidentally to the Sharks. Tevaga meanwhile is yet to reveal his next club but has made clear he will stay in the NRL.

These two sides met in round one, where Cronulla took a 16-12 victory to open the season.

With any hopes of reaching the NRL finals over, Saturday’s clash is the Warriors’ last of the year, with a bye in the final round of the regular season next week.

Warriors team:

1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett, 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker

Interchange (from): 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Tom Ale, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 17. Demetric Sifakula, 18. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 20. Leka Halasima, 21. Edward Kosi, 22. Paul Roache, 23. Jacob Laban

Latest from Warriors

