The Warriors have fallen short of their 13th NRL win, losing to bottom-of-the-table Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium.

Warriors v Dolphins: Experienced trio ruled out as Warriors look to bounce back from Titans shock

The Warriors have lost an experienced trio to injury as they attempt to bounce back from a shock loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

Coach Andrew Webster will be forced to face the Redcliffe Dolphins at Go Media Stadium on Friday without key players James Fisher-Harris, Wayde Egan and Chanel Harris-Tavita – as the trio join an injury list full of experience, alongside Mitch Barnett, Luke Metcalf, Rocco Berry and Ali Leiataua.

Captain Fisher-Harris will be sidelined for two games after suffering a calf injury, while half Harris-Tavita will only miss the Dolphins clash, also with a calf issue. Egan meanwhile is following NRL concussion protocols after suffering a head knock in the Warriors’ 24-16 loss to the Titans.

Rookie hooker Sam Healey has been brought into the starting 13 to replace Egan, in what will be his third NRL appearance of the season.

Te Maire Martin will shift from the bench to start in the halves alongside Tanah Boyd, and Demitric Vaimauga replaces Fisher-Harris in the front row.