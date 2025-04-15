Advertisement
Warriors v Broncos: Andrew Webster forced to make mass changes to face Brisbane

NZ Herald
Kurt Capewell is moving into the centres for the match against the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been forced to make drastic changes to their matchday side for Saturday’s NRL round seven clash against the Brisbane Broncos, following Sunday’s 42-14 defeat to the Melbourne Storm.

As expected, co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been ruled out after leaving the field against the Storm with a pectoral injury, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad failed a head injury assessment and will miss Saturday’s match through the NRL’s concussion protocols.

Centre Rocco Berry, fresh from his own return from injury, has been handed a one-match suspension after a high tackle on Storm centre Jack Howarth.

As a result, Jackson Ford moves from the interchange bench into a starting role at prop, while Taine Tuaupiki shifts to fullback after starting 2025 on the wing.

Kurt Capewell moves from the second row into the centres against the side he joined the Warriors from at the start of 2024, and Leka Halasima makes his first start in the NRL in the No 11 jersey.

Ed Kosi shifts on to the right flank in Tuaupiki’s place, while Adam Pompey notches his 100th appearance for the Warriors with a start on the other wing.

Pompey is the 31st Warrior to notch 100 games and joins the likes of Simon Mannering, Bunty Afoa and Jerome Ropati in making the achievement entirely for the Mt Smart Club.

On the interchange bench, Te Maire Martin is in line for his first appearance of 2025. He has been named in the No 17 jersey after impressing at halfback when deputising for an injured Shaun Johnson last year.

Warriors team: 1.Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Ed Kosi, 3. Kurt Capewell, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. Jackson Ford, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (c), 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13.Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14: Bunty Afoa, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Te Maire Martin, 18. Tanah Boyd, 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 21. Sam Healey, 22. Freddy Lussick, 23. Morgan Harper

