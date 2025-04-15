Kurt Capewell is moving into the centres for the match against the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been forced to make drastic changes to their matchday side for Saturday’s NRL round seven clash against the Brisbane Broncos, following Sunday’s 42-14 defeat to the Melbourne Storm.

As expected, co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been ruled out after leaving the field against the Storm with a pectoral injury, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad failed a head injury assessment and will miss Saturday’s match through the NRL’s concussion protocols.

Centre Rocco Berry, fresh from his own return from injury, has been handed a one-match suspension after a high tackle on Storm centre Jack Howarth.

As a result, Jackson Ford moves from the interchange bench into a starting role at prop, while Taine Tuaupiki shifts to fullback after starting 2025 on the wing.

Kurt Capewell moves from the second row into the centres against the side he joined the Warriors from at the start of 2024, and Leka Halasima makes his first start in the NRL in the No 11 jersey.