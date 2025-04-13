All the action as the Warriors square off against the Melbourne Storm in their round six NRL clash at AAMI Park.

The Warriors haven’t beaten the Storm in their past 16 NRL matches, dating back nearly a decade while nearly 11 years have passed since they won in Melbourne.

It’s the longest active losing streak in the NRL.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Bunty Afoa, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Grant Anderson, 3. Jack Howarth, 4. Moses Leo, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Harry Grant (c), 10. Josh King, 11. Shawn Blore, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero.

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Alec MacDonald, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17. Broncos Garlick