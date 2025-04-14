The Warriors during their round six NRL match against the Storm in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport.

Former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott believes the Warriors are too conservative on their fifth tackle plays as Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita continue to find their feet as an NRL halves combination.

The Warriors are regrouping ahead of hosting the Broncos at Mt Smart on Saturday after getting walloped for the 17th time in a row by the Storm, 42-14 in Melbourne.

The Warriors conceded six tries in the first half alone to trail 36-0 by halftime, with an improved second stanza doing little to rectify their shell-shocked start.

The visitors had 47% possession but only a 69% completion rate, with basic errors stunting momentum and causing turnovers.

Often this season, they have been forced into a changeover after choosing to run the ball instead of kick on the final tackle inside the opposition’s 20.