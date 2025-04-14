Advertisement
NRL: Warriors are ‘too conservative’, says former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott

The Warriors during their round six NRL match against the Storm in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport.

Former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott believes the Warriors are too conservative on their fifth tackle plays as Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita continue to find their feet as an NRL halves combination.

The Warriors are regrouping ahead of hosting the Broncos at Mt Smart on Saturday after getting walloped for the 17th time in a row by the Storm, 42-14 in Melbourne.

The Warriors conceded six tries in the first half alone to trail 36-0 by halftime, with an improved second stanza doing little to rectify their shell-shocked start.

The visitors had 47% possession but only a 69% completion rate, with basic errors stunting momentum and causing turnovers.

Often this season, they have been forced into a changeover after choosing to run the ball instead of kick on the final tackle inside the opposition’s 20.

Endacott told The Big League Podcast they need more X-factor.

“They’re lacking sheer speed, sheer pace. Metcalf’s showing signs here and there. He’s going to get better and better and he has got speed. But we haven’t got too many explosive centres and wingers that have really got speed.”

The former Kiwis coach has slammed the Warriors’ lack of concentration, pointing to unforced errors as a key issue.

Endacott said they are giving the game away too early.

“How many times did we see stupid passes or dropped balls? They’ve just got to concentrate that little bit more and the longer they’re in the game the better chance they’ve got of winning a game.”

Endacott said maintaining possession should be the Warriors’ highest priority NRL fix as they attempt to turn things around against the Broncos.

“If you get your ball control right and you complete your sets, you’re going to stay in the game. Get to the kick – good kick, good chase and really just doing the basics right.”

