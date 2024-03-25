Warriors fullback Taine Tuaupiki. Photo / Getty Images

On the latest Big League Podcast, former Warriors and Kiwis coach Frank Endacott joins Nathan Limm to discuss the win over the Raiders, why Christchurch’s atmosphere was the best he’s ever experienced and which South Island expansion bid deserves our backing.

Limm almost loses his rag over the NRL’s independent doctor leaving Taine Tuaupiki on the field after his head knock and Newstalk ZB’s Nick Bewley breaks down the Warriors’ frustrating missed opportunities versus the Raiders plus all the positives ahead of the Knights game.

