Bunty Afoa isn’t ready for the final curtain – even though his time is almost up at the Warriors.
The popular prop goes into Sunday’s NSW Cup grand final in Parramatta hoping to win the club’s first reserve-grade title.
He hasn’t been offered a deal for next season, as hehas slipped down the ranks while more young talent keeps coming through.
It wasn’t what he had envisaged – Afoa had always hoped to be a one-club man – but that is the sport.
He will finish as the longest-serving current Warrior, with an unbroken run of 10 seasons dating back to his 2016 debut, and 145 first-grade games. While sad to be leaving, the 29-year-old isn’t thinking about retirement.
“They’ve got a lot of experience,” said Afoa. “But I’ve got full belief in our boys.”
It will hopefully be the penultimate game of Afoa’s Warriors career. The winners of the NSW Cup go on to the State Championship final next weekend against the winners of the Queensland Cup.
But whatever the outcome, he already feels blessed.
“From my first year, for a young kid coming through, there were a lot of guys that I idolised that I got to play with, legends of the club that I got to strap the boots on with, like Simon Mannering for his 250th.
“Those [are things] I’ll never forget.”
