Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been honoured by the Warriors again. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has done it again.

In his second season back at the Warriors, the former captain has claimed the club’s highest accolade – the Simon Mannering Medal for 2025 NRL player of the year. Announced on Tuesday night, it was a double celebration for Tuivasa-Sheck, who also collected the Players’ Player of the Year, as voted by his teammates.

It continues a remarkable run for Tuivasa-Sheck with end-of-year gongs. It is the fourth time the 32-year-old Tuivasa-Sheck has been honoured with the Warriors’ top NRL award, six years after his last in 2019, which completed a treble following recognition in 2017 and 2018. He was the first recipient of the Simon Mannering Medal, minted in 2018 in honour of Mannering, who had just ended his record-breaking 301-game career with the club.

Only Mannering has achieved more personal recognition, the former forward named as player of the year on five separate occasions – 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Warriors captain Apii Nicholls was acknowledged on Tuesday night as the NRLW Player of the Year, leading the team in the club’s first year back in the competition, while rookie Kaiyah Atai won the Players’ Player of the Year crown.