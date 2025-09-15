In his first New Zealand interview, boom Warriors youngster Leka Halasima discusses his remarkable season, dealing with new found fame, his favourite memories of 2025 and that try against Newcastle.
Ask Leka Halasima about the moment that defined the Warriors season and he is still not quite sure howit happened.
There were a lot of memorable episodes from the 2025 campaign, especially between March and June when the Auckland team managed a series of cliffhanger victories, with games often in the balance until the final few minutes.
But nothing was quite as crazy as that Sunday evening in late July in Newcastle, when Halasima contrived one of the most spectacular finishes in club history.
His improbable run from 45 metres out, with time up on the clock, as he evaded six would-be-tacklers to score the match winning try, was the stuff of dreams.
“My favourite moments are playing with new players that I’ve met and playing with [the] brothers as well, having that connection and bond. They were the best moments that I had.”
Halasima has also enjoyed performing for his family, both here and in Tonga.
“They are proud,” said Halasima.
“They’re always backing me as well, every game. My mum always sends me messages for two days before the game, saying ‘good luck, son’ and ‘all the best and stay safe’. Then after the game she’ll say ‘good game’ and everything.”
Like everyone in the squad, Halasima took defeat hard last Saturday, as the season ended at the hands of Penrith.
Given little hope before the match, the Warriors fronted up but the experience and professionalism of the Panthers was ultimately the difference in the 24-8 defeat.
“The boys went after them, the way we were prepping through the week,” said Halasima. “It felt like we did good, but we didn’t get the result that we wanted.”
Publicly, Halasima was a late switch to centre, though he says coach Andrew Webster informed him last Tuesday.
“I was low key nervous but had it under my belt,” said Halasima.
“I played centres when I was young. I felt like I still had it. I wasn’t too bothered – it was just another job."
He acquitted himself well – carrying for 128m, a constant threat on the edge and scoring an impressive try, even if there were a couple of handling lapses towards the end.
Halasima will now enjoy a couple of weeks off, likely to head to Melbourne to see his partner. She has visited Auckland “around 10 times” this year but otherwise they have maintained a long-distance relationship.