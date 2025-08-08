Advertisement
NRL: End looming for Warriors’ longest-serving player, as 2026 contract decisions approach

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Nathan Limm and Michael Burgess of the Big League Podcast look back at the Warriors' loss to the Dolphins.
One of the Warriors’ most popular individuals – and a true cult hero – is likely headed for the exit door.

Prop Bunty Afoa is the longest-serving player at the Auckland club, with an unbroken sequence that stretches across 10 seasons. Of the current squad, only Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gets close

