Afoa came to prominence as a teenager, with his back-fence charges, propensity to get post-contact metres and effective defence – along with his flowing mane of hair. After being named Warriors rookie of the year in 2017, he had a storming season as a 21-year-old in 2018, featuring in all but two matches in that campaign which saw the club reach the finals for the first time in seven years. From there, Afoa played at least 20 matches in four of the next five seasons, with his 2020 campaign ruined by an ACL injury. He was ever-present in the 2022 campaign and was also used heavily in Webster’s first year in charge in 2023, with 21 appearances.

But he has been overtaken since then, slipping down the pecking order, although still capable of filling a role if needed. He remains a popular figure with the fanbase, with his ready smile, willingness to put his body on the line and fearless approach to the sport.

So where will he land? There was interest earlier this season from a Sydney club and a Queensland-based team, though it is not known if that is still relevant. Super League in Europe won’t be an option, as he hasn’t logged enough first-grade matches in the past 12 months to qualify.

Afoa is only five matches away from achieving 150 NRL games for the Warriors and would be the 13th to do so, though that seems an unlikely scenario now. Tuivasa-Sheck (142), Wayde Egan (117) and Adam Pompey (113) have the next highest tallies among current players.

Of the other off-contract men, fellow prop Tom Ale is more likely to be offered a deal. He hasn’t played a single minute of NRL this season – due to niggling injuries and the emergence of young guns – but may still be in the mix next season.

The 26-year-old, who has accumulated 41 matches since his debut at the end of the 2020 season, would likely face a pay cut, given the money that has already been invested in the middle forward area. The Mt Albert Lions junior offers a point of difference with his skillset and physical presence but needs to remind the club hierarchy what he can do at NRL level.

Te Maire Martin is having to be patient for opportunities in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Perhaps the most intriguing decision is around the future of Te Maire Martin. A few months ago, it seemed inevitable that he would be looking for another team, given the decisions made around other players, with the one-year extension of Tanah Boyd and the recruitment of young Newcastle five-eighth Jye Linnane. Add in Luke Metcalf, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Jett Cleary on multi year deals and it was hard to see where the former Kiwi international would possibly fit.

But the 29-year-old has been re-invented as a utility since then – filling a remarkable number of positions due to constant casualties – and has impressed observers at the club with both his aptitude and attitude. He has become a valuable No 14 and will be considered in the role for the 2026 season, notwithstanding his ability in the halves.

But there is a lot to weigh up. The club will be mindful of the emergence of Sam Healey, who will start to demand a place in the 17. He doesn’t have the versatility of Martin but is an importance presence, especially if Egan’s ability to play 80 minutes is compromised.

Martin would prefer to stay in New Zealand – to be close to his family and his beloved outdoor lifestyle – but financially won’t receive the same package as his current deal as a specialist half.

Martin will also command interest on the open market, especially for a club looking for a backup No7 or No 6. He has more than 100 first-grade games – across four different clubs – including an NRL grand final, along with seven tests for his country.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.