The Warriors celebrate Addin Fonua-Blake's try against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

By Michael Burgess in Christchurch

The Warriors are finally underway in 2024 – and what a way to do it.

In front of an incredible 17,249 crowd in Christchurch, where the noise brought back memories of some epic Carlaw Park clashes in the 1980s, they turned it on in the final quarter to reel in a deficit and claim an 18-10 win.

They had to endure some tough moments – as the Raiders had momentum in the second half – but held strong to bank their first win of this year.

It’s a result that will do wonders for confidence, against a Canberra team who brought plenty.

Two tries in four minutes turned the contest, with a stunning individual effort from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck the highlight.

There is still plenty to work on – as the execution and decision-making wasn’t quite there – but the defensive effort, resolve and pure guts were pleasing.

The forwards tackled themselves to a standstill, Shaun Johnson organised well and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was a standout in the backline, while Tuivasa-Sheck was superb at the back after Taine Tuaupiki left the field with a head knock early in the second half.

Earlier in the day, Christchurch was awash with league fever, for the first NRL match here since 2019. There were jerseys spotted all over the city centre, from local fans – including a toddler – to visitors from Auckland. The fever continued at the stadium, with a cracking atmosphere summed up by one banner: Who needs Las Vegas when you have got Christchurch?

After resisting some early pressure, the opening try through Addin Fonua-Blake felt crucial. A Jackson Ford break had came to nothing – as he couldn’t link with support – but brilliant deception from Johnson sent the prop across.

That should have been the cue for a first-half liftoff – but it never happened. The Raiders defended well, though the Warriors were let down by decision-making. Fonua-Blake couldn’t find a teammate after 30 metres of open pasture, then Rocco Berry, who otherwise had a strong first 40 minutes, chose to go himself with Watene-Zelezniak open outside him.

Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors scores a try against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors looked like a team still trying to find themselves, missing the final flourish, the right decision or the cool head. A desperate Tuaupiki tackle stopped Ethan Strange on the goal line but the Raiders finally got over through Matt Timoko nine minutes before halftime. It was brute strength, as he bowled through Tuivasa-Sheck and Marcelo Montoya.

However, the impetus came after a poor error, with a Warriors forward pass inside their own 30 metres, as Freddy Lussick and Kurt Capewell got their wires crossed.

The Warriors were willing, with Watene-Zelezniak producing a couple of huge hits, as well as a trademark charge, while Jazz Tevaga provided impact off the bench. But they couldn’t make it count, epitomised by a late attack when the left edge were two steps behind Johnson, after the forwards had created momentum.

Tuaupiki departed for an head injury assessment just after the interval, with Tuivasa-Sheck going to the back. A scorching Tom Ale break followed, but Mitch Barnett was hauled down before the line. Repeat sets followed but the execution wasn’t there, summed up by Luke Metcalf passing to Montoya when he was almost over the sideline.

That was exacerbated when the Raiders went ahead through Nick Cotric in the 54th minute. Montoya came up with nothing as he gambled on an intercept but the left edge seemed to be on their heels. Canberra went close again soon afterwards before the home side were sparked by some old-fashioned off-the-cuff magic, as Watene-Zelezniak cut back against the grain, drew in the defensive line, then timed a perfect ball to Metcalf.

There was more with Tuivasa-Sheck’s brilliant solo try, as he beat three defenders with a slaloming run to the line, as the sellout crowd went mad.

The Warriors were good enough to manage the game from there, though some curious bunker decisions – and a couple of untimely mistakes – kept it tense until the end.

Warriors 18 (Addin Fonua-Blake, Luke Metcalf, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tries; Luke Metcalf 3 goals)

Raiders 10 (Matt Timoko, Nick Cotric tries; Jamal Fogarty goal)

Halftime: 6-4