Kane Williamson during the 2022 Indian Premier League. Sportzpics for IPL

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

1) Indian Premier League - Saturday 3.30am - Sky

IPL fans can breathe a sigh of relief, but only for the price of $9.99 a month.

A late deal has seen Sky get the cricket rights via Colors, normally a Hindi-language channel. Sky will take the international, English-language feed for the IPL games.

First up, on Saturday morning - the champion Stephen Fleming-coached Super Kings squad featuring Daryl ‘Millions’ Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner take on Lockie Ferguson and the Royal Challengers.

And if that’s not enough for you, there are some other handy cricketers like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the lineups.

2) Warriors v Raiders, Friday 8pm – SKY/SKY Open (live start)

This NRL match in Christchurch headlines an exciting weekend for free-to-air sports viewers.

A third straight loss will equal a mini-crisis for the Warriors, and the Raiders are a tough early-season team that thrives on its defence while other clubs are still honing their attacks.

Our tip: Watch Roger Tuviasa-Sheck cut loose from the centres. Understandably, the likes of Adam Blair have called on coach Andrew Webster to re-install Tuivasa-Sheck in the Warriors No. 1 jersey. But there are promising signs the former fullback is coming to grips with a new roving commission from centre. He could turn into a terrific weapon.

3) Blues v Crusaders, Saturday 7.05pm – Sky/Sky Open (live start)

The winless Super Rugby champs are reeling and look ripe for the picking by the Blues at Eden Park.

Yes, they have been hit by injuries, departures overseas and now the suspension of prop Owen Franks. Back in the day, they could rise to any challenge.

4) F1′s Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 5pm – SKY/Sky Open

Red Bull and Max Verstappen continue to dominate F1 with the Dutchman winning the opening two races. Ironically, Red Bull has flown ahead under new rules designed to make the racing closer. The only major hiccup for the team is internal ructions following accusations made by an employee against boss Christian Horner.

Fans of tight motor racing will hope Melbourne’s unforgiving track reveals that the other F1 teams have found ways of challenging Verstappen’s comfy ride, although this is unlikely.

Fun fact: Last year’s race was a glorious shambles involving crashes, red flags, unruly spectators, and rules debates. Verstappen won, claiming his first Aussie title.

5) Sail GP, Saturday and Sunday 3pm – Three/ThreeNow

Auckland’s loss of this year’s event is Christchurch’s gain, as Peter Burling and co. try to overhaul series leader Tom Slingsby’s Australia on Lyttleton Harbour.

It’s hard to know if the Sail GP is building an audience here and overseas but the league is expanding and the racing can make for top TV, helped by the snazzy graphics.











