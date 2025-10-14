Ronaldo Mulitalo and Jeremy Marshall-King are back in the Kiwis' starting side. Photo / Photosport

Retiring playmaker Kieran Foran will partner Dylan Brown in the halves for the Kiwis in Sunday’s Pacific Championships opener against Samoa in Auckland.

The pair are part of a six-player group returning from the 2023 title-winning squad, with wing Ronaldo Mulitalo, second rower Briton Nikora and props Moses Leota and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Jeremy Marshall-King starts at hooker, three years after playing his first two tests at the 2022 World Cup, while Dally M lock of the year Erin Clark misses out on the No 13 jersey to Canberra Raiders captain Joseph Tapine.

The side will be captained by James Fisher-Harris, who is among the 10 players included in the team who were used in the Kiwis’ last match when they beat Papua New Guinea 54-12 in Sydney last November.

Brisbane Broncos young gun Xavier Willison has been named 18th man as he chases a test debut.