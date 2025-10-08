“We had players in our wider [30-man] squad that are in other squads,” he told the Herald. “Players that were born here or players that have grown up in New Zealand. But at the end of the day, I had to pick the best 21 and I feel like I’ve done that.”

Halasima would add quality to any team, with his X-factor, though the Kiwis forward pack is impressive and has a mix of size, speed, power and explosiveness. Xavier Willison was a standout in the finals, a key factor in Brisbane’s remarkable wins over Penrith and Melbourne, and has unlimited potential. Prop Moses Leota was sorely missed last year and will bring out the best in former clubmate James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine is coming off the best season of his career and Naufahu Whyte has continued his remarkable progress.

New Zealand Kiwis forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona (second right) celebrates a try in a 2023 test. Photo / Photosport

Jeremy Marshall-King is an elite hooker now and Scott Sorensen, Briton Nikora and Isaiah Papali’i bring different strengths to the second row. Storm giant Nelson Asofa-Solomona is the wildcard, after another season affected by suspension, form and injury restricted him to 12 games – but he has been vital performer in the past.

“I feel for him, the way that the game has changed,” Jones said. “It’s changed the way the judiciary works and I get it [as] we’ve got to look after player welfare and there’s parts of Nelson’s game that he has to be more careful with now. But he loves this space, the Kiwi jersey, he’s looked after himself and he’s kept his training up. He was certainly someone who was missed [last year] and he’s someone that when he’s in the opposition team, there’s a bit of fear there.”

There are greater questions around the backline. Injured halfback Jahrome Hughes will be sorely missed – again – while Dylan Brown had a mixed season at Parramatta, ending with a few games at centre after his big money deal to Newcastle was announced. Kieran Foran, 35, will have to summon one last miracle while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Keano Kini offer different options at fullback.

“I’ve got an idea of how that will work,” said Jones. “I’ve got to get in with the other coaches to sort through that.”

After an amazing season, Canberra’s Kaeo Weekes would have been a strong fullback option, eligible for the Kiwis through his New Zealand parents. Jones confirmed New Zealand Rugby League has held discussions with the 23-year-old about playing for the Kiwis.

“I had a good conversation with Kaeo last year and his manager,” Jones said. “He grew up in Australia and wants to go down the Origin path.”

It’s believed Weekes also wants to play for the Kiwis but it’s not possible to do both as the current eligibility rules preclude players from taking part in the interstate series and representing tier one nations such as New Zealand or England. Samoa and Tonga are classed as tier two nations, so their players can cross over.

“If the rules were to change then you could go down that path,” Jones said of Weekes. “But at the moment the rules are where it’s at.”

The Kiwis face Samoa at Go Media Stadium on Sunday, October 19 (kickoff 6pm), preceded by a test between the Kiwis Ferns and Fetu Samoa. After a bye week, the Kiwis will play Tonga at Eden Park on November 2, with the Kiwi Ferns facing the Jillaroos. The Pacific Championships final is in Sydney on November 8.

