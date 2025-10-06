Kieran Foran. Photo / Photosport

Playmaker Kieran Foran is set for a final swansong in the Kiwis jersey after being named in their squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships, where they will face Samoa and Tonga.

The 31-test veteran had announced his plans to retire at the end of the NRL season, but after receiving a call from coach Stacey Jones, Foran will don the black jersey again, having last worn it in 2023.

The 35-year-old’s inclusion is offset by the loss of fellow halves Jahrome Hughes and Kodi Nikorima, who are unavailable due to injury.

James Fisher-Harris will captain the side, with Xavier Willison, who played a key role for the Brisbane Broncos in their NRL grand final win, being the lone new face in the team.

Lock Erin Clark, centre Casey McLean and lock Naufahu Whyte also feature, the trio coming off standout NRL seasons that earned them Dally M Team of the Year nominations, with the former taking out the Lock of the Year award.