Playmaker Kieran Foran is set for a final swansong in the Kiwis jersey after being named in their squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships, where they will face Samoa and Tonga.
The 31-test veteran had announced his plans to retire at the end of the NRL season, but after receivinga call from coach Stacey Jones, Foran will don the black jersey again, having last worn it in 2023.
The 35-year-old’s inclusion is offset by the loss of fellow halves Jahrome Hughes and Kodi Nikorima, who are unavailable due to injury.
Lock Erin Clark, centre Casey McLean and lock Naufahu Whyte also feature, the trio coming off standout NRL seasons that earned them Dally M Team of the Year nominations, with the former taking out the Lock of the Year award.
Meanwhile, the Kiwis Ferns have named four potential debutants in their squad, which also features the return of halfback Raecene McGregor, who will co-captain the side alongside Georgia Hale.
Four of the new faces hail from the recently revived Warriors NRLW team, with centre Tysha Ikenasio, prop Ivana Lauitiiti, five-eighth Patricia Maliepo and second-rower Shakira Baker all selected, while utility forward Shaniece Monschau has also been picked.
Coach Ricki Henry is excited to see all the players on the international stage, ahead of next year’s World Cup.
“It’s a nod to who we see representing us at next year’s World Cup,” Henry said.
“We’re always looking ahead to that target, but performing well in the Pacific Championship is key for us. It will be a true test to see where we are at, and we can’t wait to see what this group does on the field.”
Warriors winger Payton Takimoana, who finished as the NRLW’s second-highest try-scorer, was named in the wider squad.
The Kiwis kick off their campaign against Samoa at Mt Smart on October 19, with the Kiwi Ferns clashing with Fetu Samoa in a double-header.
Both teams will share the stage again at Eden Park on November 2, with the Kiwis clashing with Tonga and the Ferns in action against Australia.
The Pacific Championships finals will be played at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on November 8.
Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Dylan Brown, Erin Clark, Phoenix Crossland, James Fisher-Harris (c), Kieran Foran, Jamayne Isaako, Keano Kini, Sebastian Kris, Moses Leota, Jeremy Marshall-King, Casey McLean, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali’i, Scott Sorensen, JosephTapine, Matthew Timoko, Naufahu Whyte, Xavier Willison.