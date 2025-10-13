“He’s one of the quickest players in the game and has proven try-scoring ability in the short time he has played in the NRL.”

In his 10 outings this season he averaged 137 metres a game, made 21 tackle breaks and 11 line breaks with two try assists.

“Speed is one the greatest commodities in rugby league and Lofi has no shortage of that,” said head coach Andrew Webster.

“We saw first-hand how damaging he is as a finisher when the Titans beat us in Robina last year. We love what he’ll bring to our club with both his ability and his character.”

While averaging just on a try a game at NRL level, Khan-Pereira has scored at better than a try a match in the Queensland Cup, with 33 in 24 games for Burleigh and Ipswich.

He said his face-to-face meeting with Webster was the critical factor in his decision to move to the Warriors.

“I was really hyped to hear that I was wanted at such a successful club,” said Khan-Pereira.

“I talked to Webby about the future and the direction of where the Warriors are headed and I just couldn’t sit still.

“We also had a 40-minute chat to get to know each other, nothing related to rugby league and we just clicked and had a great connection. From then, I knew that I really wanted to play for him and the club.

“Webby was one of the big reasons why I wanted to move over and also the boys there. I enjoy the Wahs’ type of footy; I know it suits my style of playing.

“Going up against the Warriors you’re always in for a big night so I’m more than excited to be on the other side of that.

“I know nothing’s just given. I know within myself I have a lot to prove and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m keen to earn that from not just the club itself but also from the boys and coaches.”

Khan-Pereira said reconnecting with former Titans teammates at the Warriors was another positive in his move.

“I definitely feel more comfortable knowing that I have a couple of GC lads over there in Nudge [Tanah Boyd], Taine [Tuaupiki] and Erin [Clark]. It makes my move to a whole new country much easier,” he said.

“I’ve seen them grow as players, Nudge and Taine winning the New South Wales Cup and State Championship and Erin winning the [Dally M] lock of the year. Seeing them be so successful has ignited something within me that I cannot wait for.”

Khan-Pereira also has a New Zealand connection through his Kiwi-born father, who is of Māori and Sāmoan heritage while his mother is of Indigenous Australian and Pakistani descent.