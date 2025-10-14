“There’s a lot of things I need to evaluate, I need to write down on paper, to make a real sound decision of what I want to do,” said Asofa-Solomona. “But I’m not closing the door on [either] league or rugby. I’m 29, and I still feel like I’ve got a lot more years, to give back to rugby or rugby league.”

This is not the first time Asofa-Solomona’s future has been the subject of keen debate. Across almost every contract renewal at the Storm there was always speculation – as he was pursued by other clubs – while he was chased hard by New Zealand Rugby in 2020, then Rugby Australia in April 2023. On the latter occasion, the Storm were virtually resigned to losing him before he signed on again.

Back then, he sat down with a notebook, telling the Herald he made a list of pros and cons and talking to “his close circle” before making the call. It will be a similar scenario now, though this could be the last big contract. He describes his departure from the Storm as “bittersweet” after being aligned with the club since 2011 but also said it was time for “something fresh” and the “next chapter.”

Nelson Asofa-Solomona celebrates his try during a try with Samoa in 2023. Photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Asofa-Solomona remains a massive weapon, though the rule changes in recent years haven’t helped his game. The zealous drive to speed up the sport has made it harder for the biggest men, while the crackdown on high tackles and illegal contact has affected the 2.0m, 130kg enforcer. Injuries and suspension limited him to 12 matches this season and he has missed the past two grand finals due to judiciary processes.

But it felt like Kiwis coach Stacey Jones was always going to pick him, given his previous deeds and the fear factor he brings. Asofa-Solomona, who has played 15 tests since his 2017 debut, sometimes seems more suited to test football, which is often less frenetic and structured than the NRL, but he was still thrilled to get the call.

“I’m just super grateful,” said Asofa-Solomona. “After the turbulent year I had - in and out - for these guys to show me a bit of grace and the loyalty that they’ve shown me, I just want to repay that back to them.”

He is also an intensely proud Kiwi, who, despite his Samoan heritage, has never considered anything other than the Black and White V.

“Us Samoan-Kiwi boys have copped a lot of stuff from the fans,” he told the Herald during the 2023 Pacific Championships. “I’m a proud Samoan but I am born in New Zealand. This country gave my family a better life and I have a lot of history in the Kiwis jersey.”

He enjoys the atmosphere in camp – with so many familiar faces – and says there is “unfinished business” for a lot of them, alluding to next year’s World Cup in Australia.

“We have had a big journey with a lot of us.”

But the upcoming tests will be tremendous battles, starting with Samoa on Sunday (6pm, Go Media Stadium), given the recent rise of the Pacific nations.

“Obviously, over the years, they have just got stronger and stronger, and, yeah, it’s not going to be easy this year, but I have true belief in this team,” said Asofa-Solomona. “We have got the talent, size and speed.”

The Kiwis braved wet and windy conditions in Auckland to train on Tuesday morning at Western Springs, with two more scheduled practice sessions ahead of Sunday’s test. Though there are plenty of injury niggles off the back of the NRL season, coach Stacey Jones indicated that everyone would be fit and available for Sunday.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.