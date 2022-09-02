Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: 'I've given all I can to the game': Black Ferns great Kendra Cocksedge aims to end on high

By
4 mins to read
Kendra Cocksedge, with the World Cup in 2017, has enjoyed a glittering career. Photo / Getty

Kendra Cocksedge, with the World Cup in 2017, has enjoyed a glittering career. Photo / Getty

Kendra Cocksedge hopes in retirement she can finally celebrate her successes – after adding another couple to that considerable list.

New Zealand's most-capped women's rugby player today announced she will call time on her glittering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.