'A spicy encore': Auckland schoolboy rugby's 'unfinished business'

Westlake captain Tristyn Cook scoring.

If you enjoyed the thrilling 1A final in Auckland first XV rugby, the good news is there could be a spicy encore on Saturday when Kelston Boys High host North Harbour champions Westlake Boys College.

The Blues region schoolboy final (2.30pm) is one of four huge schoolboy knockout matches this weekend to determine the qualifers for the New Zealand First XV Top 4.

And while it is anyone's guess who might win between Kelston and Westlake, there is at least an expectation of a full 70 minutes of schoolboy rugby – which is more than was managed when the two sides clashed in a niggly pre-season encounter at Takapuna.

That match ended in chaotic scenes with Westlake and Kelston locked at 5-5, Westlake hot on attack and set for a lineout almost on the goal line when the Kelston coaching staff ordered their team from the pitch with about 10 minutes left to play.

One sideline spectator, who did not want to be named but acknowledged he was a Westlake supporter, summed up the scene.

"Kelston had been penalised for a host of high tackles – some of them hadn't even seemed that high, to be fair, but everyone was grappling with the new rules – and they had already been given two yellow cards. Next thing they packed a sad and just walked off.

"Their coach came onto the field, the ref came over, and the boys all walked off.

"I'd never seen that happen before. There was definitely plenty of time to play, but suddenly the game was over, with confusion and a few words exchanged as the boys walked off.

"So Saturday's final kind of feels like unfinished business."

Westlake coach Mark Manihera said he wasn't present at the time, but understood the Kelston was walk-off was related to frustration with the (North Harbour) referees rather than any unhappiness with his team. Kelston coach Matt Howling did not respond to calls.

Kelston will start as favourites but Manihera has been building a competitive Westlake outfit for a number of years.

"We've got a good bunch of lads," Manihera said. "We are more team-orientated that having rock stars, but we have a good level of confidence in that we know what works for us."

However they don't build rugby players quite as big on the Shore, so how will Westlake counter Kelston's height and weight advantage?

"With speed and tempo."

Westlake have also worked very hard on their defensive structures.

"The boys relish it and are proud of keeping teams to a low score. It often chips away at opponents' self esteem and they can then capitalise on that.

"We are really looking forward to the challenge."

Most influential player for Westlake will be skipper and lock Tristyn Cook, whose leadership, skill and the way he operates at lineout time meaning he will likely be targeted by Kelston.

Player to watch from Kelston will be mercurial fullback Xavier Tito-Harris.

Controversial call

Might St Peter's College this week have been celebrating as Auckland's first XV rugby champions if VAR (Video Assistant referee) had been in effect? Viewers can make up their own mind by replaying the footage of the dramatic late finish in Kelston's 24-22 win over St Peter's here on youtube:

Right at the death St Peter's winger Andrew Nansen crossed the Kelston line and appeared to place downward pressure on the ball for what would have certainly been the match-winner in the corner.

But referee Robert Harman instead ruled a knock-on and advantage to Kelston - who then kicked the ball out and ended the game, making the biggest refereeing call of the Auckland schoolboy season a heartbreaker for St Peter's.

Rollercoaster for Hamilton Boys High

Few schools have ever have won the Moascar Cup – schoolboy rugby's Ranfurly Shield - twice in the same season.

But that is what Hamilton Boys High did last weekend when they beat Tauranga Boys' college 20-17, to also qualify for Chiefs region final against New Plymouth Boys' High (12 noon, New Plymouth, Saturday).

In doing so, Hamilton completed their metamorphosis from being the most miserable team in the land after their extra time loss to Rotorua Boys' High in the Super 8 final a few weeks back, to now being the most elated.

Rotorua had taken the Moascar Cup off Hamilton only to then lose it to Tauranga, who have now handed it back to Hamilton (who must now defend it against New Plymouth).

"It's been a fantastic journey," said Hamilton Boys' coach Nigel Hotham, reflecting on the emotional roller-coaster his squad have been on.

"You've never seen a more depressed team," he said of his team after losing the Super 8 final. "It was the biggest disappointment in the world. We all needed psychiatrists.

"But we had no choice but to forget out woes and get back on the horse and at the end of the Tauranga match it was a feeling of elation.

"During the Super 8 season all the focus is on the final, there is no thought of playoffs beyond that.

"But if, as with us, you don't win, then aiming to make the national Top 4 gives you another chance at glory.

Converted tries to hooker Tom McCarthy – from a charged-down kick – and skipper Oli mathis eased Hamilton to a 17-7 lead before Tauranga fought back to level at 17-17.

Hamilton fullback Payton Spencer finally settled it with a penalty in the last play of the game, though for Chiefs final qualification at least, his team effectively already had the game in the bag.

With teams level and both having scored two tries, under the countback rules Hamilton would have won courtesy of having scored the first try of the game. Lock Tama Hodgson was the stand-out player on the day for Hamilton.

New Plymouth Boys' High beat Pukekohe High School 1st XV 36-25 in the other Chiefs semifinal.

Meanwhile the experiences of Rotorua Boys High may offer a cautionary tale for Kelston.

Rotorua climbed to the top of the mountain in an intensely competitive Super 8 final one week – and then the next lost to a Tauranga team in the Bay of Plenty regional final.

Big trip for Johnnies

Nelson College will be seeking to win the South Island First XV title for third time in four years when they face Dunedin's John McGlashan College at 11.05am in Nelson on Saturday. The Johnnies must make one of the longest trips in schoolboy rugby – 763km – with the winner qualifing for the New Zealand Top Four, with semifinals played on Friday September 9 and the final on Sunday September 11 in Palmerston North.

Last week Nelson beat Christchurch's St Bede's 45-19 in the Miles Toyota Championship final in Motueka.

For Nelson, Nelesoni Malaulau crossed for the first of his three tries before conceding two tries to St Bede's. However Nelson scored two more to lead19-14 at halftime and never conceded the lead again, crossing four more times to win 45-19. Other tries were scored by Callum Robertson, Fletcher Hewitt-Smart, Harrison Inch & Krugar Griffith, while Zyon Ford kicked five conversions.

Nelson will also be defending the Trust Bank Cup, which began life as the trophy for the New Zealand Schools Champion – but was then gifted to the South Island as a version of the Moascar Cup – though unlike the Moascar, it is contested in every game the holder plays, home and away.

Back in May Timaru Boys' High lifted the cup for the first time in 15 years when they won it off Nelson. They then lost it to St Andrews, who duly conceded it to Christchurch Boys' High, who handed it on to St Bede's, who then conceded it to Nelson

If it is any sort of omen, last week Nelson's U16A team beat John McGlashan College 34-15 in Christchurch.

# Reigning national Top Four champions, Hastings Boys' High School, were beaten 20-17 by Napier Boys' High School in their Hurricanes region semifinal. Napier now face Wellington's St Pat's Silverstream in the region final on Friday night in Palmerston North, in the curtain-raiser for the Manawatū-Tasman NPC match.

In the other Hurricanes semi St Pat's Silverstream beat Feilding High School 16-12 at Maidstone Park in Upper Hutt. Both teams scored two tries, with the difference being two penalty goals from Silverstream. Feilding had earlier beaten previously unbeaten St John's (Hamilton) in the Central North Island league's final.