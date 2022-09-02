The Kalah Bar on Hall Rd, Ngongotahā. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged knifepoint robbery at a Ngongotahā bar.

A man with a knife entered the Kalah Bar at the Ngongotaha Tavern on Hall Rd about 11.10am on Friday.

The man put the money in a red shopping bag and left on foot, jumping the fence at the back of the tavern, police said in a statement.

The bar manager was shaken but uninjured.

The man wore a camouflage hunting jersey, blue and orange reflective work trousers, a grey hood and a black mask.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote event number 220902/0893.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

A member of the public said the robbery at the Kalah Bar in Hall Rd happened about 11am and the knife-wielding male offender fled with more than $7000.

The same bar was robbed in April 2016.