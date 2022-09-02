Theo de Hoog is aiming to be just the sixth person in history to complete 40 Rotorua Marathons. Photo / Supplied

Theo de Hoog is aiming to be just the sixth person in history to complete 40 Rotorua Marathons. Photo / Supplied

A survivor of a World War II concentration camp hopes to defy a bout of shingles to become just the sixth person in history to complete 40 Rotorua Marathons.

Eighty-six-year-old Theo de Hoog from Auckland has been a regular of the event since the late-1970s and hopes to complete the impressive milestone before signing off from the famous marathon.

Born in Indonesia to Dutch parents, as a child de Hoog spent three-and-a-half years living in a concentration camp run by the Japanese Army during WWII.

His brother and brother-in-law died during his time at the camp.

"It was a really bad time. I don't think the guards really regarded us as humans and if the war had lasted another six or nine months, I don't think I would have survived.

"The conditions were bad, but the hunger was far worse. All we had to eat every day, if we were lucky, was two bowls of watery soup. That little bowl and that small spoon were the two most important things in your life."

At the end of the war, de Hoog made his way to the Netherlands to complete his schooling but after his brother left for New Zealand at the age of 19, he decided to follow and start a new life.

A keen sportsman, de Hoog joined the Auckland Rowing Club and competed for 20 years.

While he loved life at the club, to maintain his fitness during the winter months he started running and a new passion was born.

"I got hooked. I just love the feeling running gave me."

During the 1970s he started to run marathons before deciding to enter his first Rotorua Marathon in 1977.

"I saw the race advertised, we loved visiting Rotorua as a tourist centre and I also liked the fact the race started and ended at the same point," the grandfather of five said.

He completed his debut Rotorua Marathon in around four hours however, as he recalled, it was not a mind-blowing experience.

"It was quite a shock and far worse than I thought. It is not a flat course it is quite hilly."

Despite this, he was determined to come back and better his time and for the past four decades he has consistently returned time and time again.

He set his course record of 3 hours 19 minutes in 1992 and although his times have gradually slowed he says the race still holds a special appeal.

"It is such a scenic spot, and the city always gets behind the event. The crowd cheers you the whole way around."

Ticking off the milestones over the years, the retired television repairman admits a recent bout of shingles has compromised his training, which typically takes place around a 5km loop of Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland every Sunday morning.

Nonetheless, he will once again make the familiar trip from Auckland down to Rotorua to compete in his 40th edition of the historic marathon.

His son-in-law David Nicholson will also take to the start line.

Hoping to complete the 42.2km distance in around eight-and-a-half hours, de Hoog insists this year will form the 40th and final chapter of his Rotorua Marathon journey.

"This will be my last Rotorua Marathon because my body is just in great shape anymore," he said. "It has been a long journey and one I am proud of."

