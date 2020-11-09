Rugby: Eloise Blackwell named as Black Ferns captain for Barbarians series

The Black Ferns will be led by Eloise Blackwell. Photo / Photosport

Eloise Blackwell will lead the Black Ferns in their two-match series against the New Zealand Barbarians.

The 29-year-old lock made her debut in the black jersey in 2011 against England. With 43 caps to her name, she was part of the Black Ferns 2014 and 2017 Rugby World Cup campaigns.

Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge has been named as vice-captain.

Eloise Blackwell in action for the Auckland Storm. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore said Blackwell had grown her leadership skills in her role as captain for the Auckland Storm and had been a core member of the Black Ferns leadership group for several years.

"Ella sets an example as a tough and uncompromising player, often playing out the full 80 minutes for us. She has excellent game knowledge and leads by the way she plays," he said. "Along with this is she is a strategic thinker and natural communicator.

"Backed by Kendra, I believe the two of them will help us grow and develop the squad we need to be in the best possible position for Rugby World Cup next year."

Moore has included four new forwards and five new backs in the 2020 squad.

The nine new caps are Amy Du Plessis, Renee Holmes, Tanya Kalounivale, Ilisapetu Molia, Kendra Reynolds, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Grace Steinmetz, Lanulangi Veainu and Kelsie Wills.

The Black Ferns kick-off their first game against the New Zealand Barbarians in Auckland on Saturday.