Tri Nations rugby: Wallabies flanker Lachlan Swinton gets four weeks after red card

Wallabies rookie Lachlan Swinton will miss the rest of the Tri-Nations after being handed a four-week ban for his dangerous tackle on Sam Whitelock on Saturday.

Swinton was sent from the field in his test debut after making contact with Whitelock's head in the 35th minute of the Wallabies' 24-22 victory.

The Sanzaar foul-play review committee on Monday confirmed night that it has accepted a guilty plea from Swinton and that he has been suspended from all forms of the game for four weeks, up to and including Saturday, 6 February 2021.

That Swinton will miss the rest of the Tri-Nations tournament, with the Wallabies still set to face Argentina on November 21 and December 5.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi faces the Sanzaar judicial committee tonight.

In his finding of the Swinton tackle, committee chairman Adam Casselden SC said the Wallabies player was downgraded from a six-week ban.

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including submissions from his legal representative, Maryjane Crabtree, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.13.

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the fact the Player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to four weeks. The Player was not entitled to a full 50% reduction due to the presence of two prior offences on his record.

"The player is therefore suspended for 4 weeks, up to and including Saturday 6 February 2021."