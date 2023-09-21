Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Rugby: Black Ferns study Andrew Webster and Warriors’ success ahead of Wallaroos and WXV 1 tests

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
The Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors’ 2023 season is one for the books, highlighted by how many are jumping on the bandwagon.

Beyond the loyal fans, there’s a growing intrigue about how the New Zealand NRL side has landed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Black Ferns fixtures

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport