Black Ferns v USA highlights. Video / Spark Sport

Black Ferns 50

USA 6

The Black Ferns saved their best for last.

While they began their Pacific Four series with two double-digit wins, the Black Ferns' 50-6 victory over the USA in Whangārei on Saturday afternoon showed exactly what they are capable of.

While they had been slow to put the foot down in their previous two matches against Australia and Canada, there was no such issue in Whangārei - which will be a beautiful sight to Wayne Smith and his coaching staff, with limited opportunities on the pitch before October's Rugby World Cup.

Despite rain falling from start to finish – only getting heavier as the match progressed – the Black Ferns attack flowed frequently. They had no issues with moving the ball through the hands and asking questions of the USA defensive line.

That allowed Ayesha Leti-I'iga to put on an exhibition of speed, power and footwork, with the Black Ferns left wing often on the end of a backline move – scoring three tries and drawing a giant roar from the crowd whenever she came into the play. Any time Leti-I'iga got her hands on the ball, she caused problems for the defence – even on the multitude of occasions when the USA kicked high in her direction; a tactic they continued to go to despite Leti-I'iga showing a safe pair of hands.

There were performances to catch the eye across the board for the New Zealand team. In particular, locking duo Joanah Ngan-Woo and Chelsea Bremner were impressive in the carry and both showed their offloading ability under good defensive pressure, while Kendra Reynolds and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u also had a massive impact with ball in hand.

Kendra Reynolds celebrates her try with her Black Ferns teammates. Photo / Photosport

It wasn't a perfect performance, though. The Black Ferns welcomed pressure early in the contest by knocking on from restarts, while goal kicking remains an issue. Through the three-match series, Black Ferns kickers converted just six of 16 tries – though Hazel Tubic was on song when she took over the goal kicking against the USA.

It took just two minutes for the Black Ferns to open the scoring. A backline move launched from the lineout about 40m out quickly saw the ball moved to the opposite site of the park where Leti-I'iga enjoyed some space to move and didn't waste it.

While the USA hit back immediately with a penalty, it wasn't long before a good offload from Ngan-Woo saw halfback Arihana Marino-Tauhinu score under the posts.

The tactic from the USA was clear in the first half. When they came into possession, they would often kick high to the wings and play the territory game. That allowed the Black Ferns to enjoy a significant possession advantage, which showed in the scoreline.

The Black Ferns scored five first-half tries to lead 29-6 at the break, and delivered much of the same in the second half.

Renee Holmes scores for the Black Ferns. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The USA were starved of possession. Even when the Black Ferns coughed the ball up through an error or kicked off, they would soon find themselves back with ball in hand as the USA struggled to execute at their set pieces and had handling errors.

As the Black Ferns continued to hammer away, more gaps began to show in the opposition defence. They ran in another three tries in the second half – including Leti-I'iga finishing off her hat-trick – without conceding a point, saving their best for last to close the tournament out in style.

Black Ferns 50 (Ayesha Leti-I'iga 3, Arihana Marino-Tauhinu, Renee Holmes, Sylvia Brunt, Kendra Reynolds, Renee Wickliffe tries; Hazel Tubic 3 cons, Holmes con, Ruahei Demant con)

USA 6 (Megan Foster 2 pens)

HT: 29-6