Rugby: All Blacks v Fiji in Dunedin - teams, kick-off time, live streaming and how to watch

All Black Codie Taylor joins us in the studio ahead of his game against Fiji this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against Fii at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, 10 July, kick-off at 7.05pm:

The All Blacks break a ten-year drought on Saturday night by facing up against Fiji in a test for the first time since the final international match held at Carisbrook in 2011.

Despite the relatively close proximity of Fiji to New Zealand, the two sides have met in just five test matches since first locking horns at the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Those five tests tell a tale of domination by New Zealand, with Fiji only once coming within 40 points of their Pacific rivals.

The odds are once again stacked against Fiji coming into Saturday evening, with the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the island nation particularly hard over the past few months. That's meant a short preparation time for the squad, as well as the stranding of three key players in Australia after the virus also became prevalent there these past weeks.

Experienced halfback Frank Lomani, together with Mosese Sorovi and Teti Tela, have missed out on test selection, meaning coach Vern Cotter has had to promote some young blood.

Simione Kuruvoli will step into the shoes of Lomani at halfback while the reserves contain the likes of exciting youngster Peni Narisia.

"We have been happy with the preparation, that hasn't been ideal but when we see what's happening in Fiji, we just want to play well and hopefully we will lift spirits on the island," Cotter said.

"It's cold in Dunedin but we will play under the covered roof, will be a dry ball game which suits us and we are going to play Fijian rugby which suits us and in which we good at."

Aaron Smith's maturity and leadership over the past few years, after a rocky beginning to his All Blacks career, has led to him being named to captain the side on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks selectors, meanwhile, have rotated the dearth of talent available to them after last week's 102-0 thrashing of Tonga.

Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith will once again pair up in the playmaking roles with Smith captaining the side for the first time in his 98th test.

Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, David Havili and Hoskins Sotutu also come into the starting XV with Retallick making his first appearance since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rookies George Bower (prop) and Ethan Blackadder (flanker) have both been given their first start after coming off the bench last weekend, while prop Ethan de Groot is in line to make his All Blacks debut from the bench.

Of the players named in the starting 15, only two featured in the Tonga test a week ago - centre Rieko Ioane and winger George Bridge. Dane Coles, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan were all named in the starting side last week, but will make their impact from the bench this weekend.

Squads

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackaddder, Shannon Frizell, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Eroni Sau, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia (c), Nemani Nadolo, Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli, Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Johnny Dyer, Leone Nakarawa, Temo Mayanavanua, Mesake Doge, Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai.

Reserves: Peni Narisia, Haereiti Hetet, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Peceli Yato, Setareki Tuicuvu, Eneriko Buliruarua, Manasa Mataele.

The sight of superstar lock Brodie Retallick starting for the All Blacks will no doubt thrill Dunedin rugby fans. Photo / Photosport

All-time encounters

2011: All Blacks 60, Fiji 14, Dunedin

2005: All Blacks 91, Fiji 0, Albany

2002: All Blacks 68, Fiji 18, Wellington

1997: All Blacks 71, Fiji 5, Albany

1987: All Blacks 74 Fiji 13, Christchurch

Odds

All Blacks: $1.00

Fiji: $31

Points start: -46.5 All Blacks

Weather

The Metservice is predicting a chilly day in Dunedin on Saturday with a high of just seven degrees, a temperature sure to remind the Fijian side just how far they are away from home. Meanwhile, Forsyth Barr Stadium's roof will make the light showers in the region a non-factor.

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 6pm. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.