Rugby: Fiji name team to face the All Blacks in Dunedin

Halfback Simione Kuruvoli has a huge role to play for Fiji as head coach Vern Cotter named his 23-member run-on team for the first test match against the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

Kuruvoli, who has been part of the Flying Fijians since last year, gets an opportunity to start after experienced halfback Frank Lomani together with Mosese Sorovi and Teti Tela could not travel to Christchurch due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Australia.

Cotter said "he has big shoes to fill but he has trained really well, speaks and connects well with Ben Volavola plus his got Kini Murimiruvalu at full-back who will also guide him".

"Seta Tuicuvu will be covering substitute for fullback, first-five and halfback," Cotter added. "He is a talented player, he doesn't talk much but he played very well at halfback during training and impressed us enough to be on the bench."

Despite the short preparation time, Cotter has managed to put up an experienced forward pack who can match up the power and pace of the All Blacks upfront.

Fiji coach Vern Cotter. Photo / Photosport

Peni Ravia, Sam Matavei and Mesake Doge will lead the pack in the front row, guided by the experienced hands of Leone Nakarawa in the second row and Albert Tuisue at backrow.

"Some young players have been named on the bench, such as Peni Narisia who plays for Brive has been playing well and has impressed us.

"We will need leadership and the forwards will have to be very good because we have to protect Simione Kuruvoli who is only having his second game with Fiji against the All Blacks and his opponent is Aaron Smith, so it will be a great day for him, therefore, the forwards must be strong to protect him."

The Fijian backline, which has always been a strength of the team, sees experienced players Ben Volavola and Simione Kuruvoli sharing the halves position, captain Levani Botia and Waisea Nayacalevu in the midfield, Nemani Nadolo and Eroni Sau on the wings with Kini Murimurivalu at fullback.

"Eroni Sau has trained very well and he has fitted in quickly. He has impressed us and had a very good season with Edinburgh so his continuing that form, Nemani has had a big season with Leicester with Kini Murimurivalu and Waisea Nayacalevu has also had a good season," Cotter said.

"We have been happy with the preparation, that hasn't been ideal but when we see what's happening in Fiji, we just want to play well and hopefully we will lift spirits on the island.



"It's cold in Dunedin but we will play under-covered roof, will be a dry ball game which suits us and we are going to play Fijian rugby which suits us and in which we good at."

Fiji face the All Blacks at 7.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Fiji team:



1. Peni Ravai

2. Samuel Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Temo Mayanavanua

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Johnny Dyer

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Albert Tuisue

9. Simione Kuruvoli

10. Ben Volavola

11. Nemani Nadolo

12. Levani Botia (c)

13. Waisea Nayacalevu

14. Eroni Sau

15. Kini Murimurivalu



Reserves:

16. Peni Narisia *

17. Haereiti Hetet

18. Leeroy Atalifo

19. Tevita Ratuva

20. Peceli Yato

21. Setareki Tuicuvu

22. Eneriko Buliruarua *

23. Manasa Mataele *

*debutants.