Rugby: All Blacks head coach Ian Foster opens up on personal criticism - and has a message for fans after first season in charge

As he sits in hotel quarantine, staring out over the Waitematā Harbour analysing his first pressure cooker year at the helm of the All Blacks, Ian Foster asks for patience.

"My prevailing emotion is I feel like we've just started," Foster says during a telephone interview with the Herald, after a season where the All Blacks delivered a 50 per cent win record (3-1-2) which was enough to secure the Bledisloe Cup and Tri Nations trophies.

"2020 certainly met my expectations for the nature and challenge of the job. There's no doubt from a personal side I know it's a massive role with this team and this country so that part didn't disappoint."

Foster's first season in charge was like no other, with the All Blacks in a near-constant state of flux.

After a prolonged wait, the All Blacks opened their year with a scratchy opening draw against the Wallabies. Convincing responses at Eden Park and the record Sydney victory followed, only for those to be overshadowed by successive losses for the first time in nine years.

Two weeks of pent-up frustration culminated with a 38-0 shutout of Argentina to finish the year – yet many were left underwhelmed by the wild fluctuations in form.

"There's a whole lot of unique leadership challenges that haven't been there before with Covid and everything. I believe we dealt with that as best as we could," Foster said, noting the loss of tournament hosting rights to Australia and subsequent separation from family.

"We didn't get the overall consistency we desired. That's disappointing but it was a year that was punctuated by some real highs and a couple of lows.

"We were delighted with the way we finished the campaign with the win over an Argentinean team that we've got a lot of respect for but, clearly, that included the massive disappointment of losing to them for the first time.

"Since 1988 the All Blacks have only once won twice in Australia. It's something in my time under Steve [Hansen] we were never able to achieve. For some reason they're a tough nut to crack over there and we weren't good enough to do it."

The All Blacks suffered consecutive defeats for the first time in nine years after losing to the Wallabies and Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

Flattening the curve between the All Blacks' best and worst will be a major focus next year.

"All Blacks have always lost games. It's never nice. Every time we lose we analyse where we're at and how we're going to get consistent so it's forever part of our DNA.

"When you look at this year there's so many variables it's hard to put your finger on one reason. We've got to make sure we use that adversity to make us stronger.

"It's been a big learning curve. We've got a new coaching group this year. We only had six tests to try things so we didn't try all the changes we will end up making because we didn't have enough games to do that. We had a new captain, new leadership group, 14 new or returning All Blacks in the extended squad and that involved bringing a whole lot of people up to speed.

"We were hoping for six brilliant consistent performances. We didn't get them. That's not unique in this business. Our job is to keep growing."

On a personal level Foster copped it from all angles after losses to Australia in the fourth Bledisloe in Brisbane and the maiden defeat to the Pumas in Parramatta, with some calling for him to be sacked.

Such scrutiny has been a bubbling undercurrent since Foster was anointed to succeed Hansen over successful Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

"None of that surprised me. When you're a head coach anywhere you live in that space. I always felt accountable when I was with the All Blacks the last eight years. Does it ramp up? Yes it does.

"I probably got used to it because when I got appointed there were a few people who decided I wasn't the right person for the job and they've been reasonably relentless in saying that whenever they can. That hasn't changed, so it's not a surprise to me. My job is to absorb all that and make sure I don't get hung up on it and focus on making this team better and better.

"Between Sam Cane and our leaders they've established themselves with this group but we've got to now take those lessons and turn that into an on-field consistency. We showed we can be good – now the challenge is to be good more regularly."

Ian Foster's 50 per cent win record in his first year in charge included holding on to the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Photosport

Despite the furore over ongoing struggles to combat defensive linespeed and bring the required physicality from the forward pack every week, Foster appears confident areas such as the lineout, which improved from 10th to first in the world this year, can lay the platform for a more consistent 2021 campaign.

"There's enough evidence that there's some things working really well and we're on the right track and some things we're going to have to wait and see. The proof will be in the pudding next year."