Sport|Rugby

Patrick McKendry: How Leon MacDonald helped four All Blacks to shine in 2020

Caleb Clarke made his All Blacks debut after a strong showing for the Blues in 2020. Photosport

Patrick McKendry
Sports writer

As the All Blacks reflect on a challenging year while in isolation at their downtown Auckland hotel, there are a few Blues players who will feel more satisfied than most.

And of those – wing

