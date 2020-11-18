Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Patrick McKendry: Sam Cane is right, but All Blacks fans' perception matters

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Full Interview: Sam Cane speaks out about the All Blacks' form in 2020. Video / Sky Sport
Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Sam Cane is right.

Most of us New Zealanders don't truly understand rugby at the top level. Even those of us on the outside who observe it closely don't see every minute of training

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.