Parole board documents have revealed why former Warriors star Manu Vatuvei was released from prison two years and five months before the end of his sentence.

Vatuvei, who is the Warriors’ all-time leading try scorer with 152 tries and earned 29 caps for the Kiwis, was released from prison today while serving a sentence of three years and seven months following his conviction in March last year on a charge of importing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

After a parole board hearing on 17 May, the 37-year-old was granted an early release from his sentence, which was set to end on October 1 2025, due to the parole board’s satisfaction with his low risk of re-offending.

The board added that his “safety plan” and the “comprehensive, almost wraparound support that he has in the community” meant he was no longer regarded as an undue risk and therefore was a candidate for parole.

According to the judge’s sentencing notes, Vatuvei became involved in a drug ring — led by his elder brother Lopini Mafi — after “a sequence of unfortunate life events”, including a marriage breakup and forced retirement from professional sport.

Manu Vatuvei during his 200th game for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Vatuvei was also deemed to have been influenced by his brother Mafi, who was sentenced to seven years and two months for his leading role in the drug importation enterprise.

When asked by the parole board why he offended, Vatuvei explained that he was in a vulnerable position. He added that prison had been a great help to him and helped him open up to others to assist with his struggle.

In prison, Vatuvei was maintained in a minimum security classification. Although there were three early incidents for which he was admonished, his overall conduct had been good and an example to others, the board said.

An independent consultant forensic psychologist assessed that Vatuvei was a low risk of future offending.

The psychologist’s report said Vatuvei “presents with insight into his offending and has expressed motivation to desist from offending in the future”.

“He has a number of strong protective factors in place that include family support, prosocial peers and prosocial orientation and attitudes. He is also committed to being a positive role model to his children (and rugby league supporters).”

With assistance from the psychologist, Vatuvei was able to prepare a comprehensive relapse prevention and safety plan that helped his case for parole.

The parole board’s decision was for Vatuvei to be released on 31 May, subject to special conditions until his sentence end date.

Some of the special conditions include not to possess, use or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances, and to attend a “departmental programme/maintenance group” and alcohol and drug assessment.

After his release from prison, Vatuvei posted several videos on Instagram, including his drive home from prison and reuniting with friends and family.

Manu Vatuvei posted on social media after his release from prison. Photo / Instagram

As part of his integration back into society, the Warriors have offered him a voluntary mentoring role.

That news has sparked a mixed response from the fanbase, especially given the severity of his crimes and the destructive impact of class-A drugs in the community.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald earlier this month he hopes Vatuvei could one day be seen as a great redemption story — but is adamant his new role with the club is only a small part of his rehabilitation.

George emphasised that neither the club — nor Vatuvei’s Warriors link — had played any part in his early release.

“I thought that Manu’s story being told to young aspiring athletes — league players or otherwise — could help them understand that making bad choices in life could really cost them their career.

“We are only a small part of his whole rehab process but if we can stop one or two people making those bad choices it is good for everyone.”