This time last year the Warriors had five halves at the club. That number now sits at three after Ronald Volkman’s exit in preseason and Shaun Johnson’s retirement – Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita. Martin looks odds on to be given the keys to drive the team after flashes of his ball-playing ability in their three-match winning run against the Panthers, Dolphins and Raiders. Questions remain though about his tactical and territorial kicking, along with his capacity to take over with a game on the line. Martin is yet to kick a field goal 93 games into his NRL career, he deferred to Harris-Tavita during losses to the Bulldogs and Dolphins.

A genuine game manager would balance the halves options for Webster. Players off contract at the end of 2025 can begin negotiating with rival clubs from November 1 of this year – and if there is agreement on both sides then early releases can materialise. The Warriors should at least be checking in on the status of discarded South Sydney playmaker Lachlan Ilias. The 24-year-old – who broke his leg in an ugly incident in reserve grade against the Warriors – has been permitted by the Rabbitohs to look elsewhere. The Lebanon international held his own in first grade when the Rabbitohs made the finals in both 2022 and 2023 before he was sensationally axed just two games into the 2024 season. Provided he’s fit, Ilias could be a perfect foil alongside Luke Metcalf at five-eighth.

Need for speed

There’s been a lot of discussion in recent weeks about a 100-metre race between the game’s flyers on grand final day. As names like Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Josh Addo-Carr, Alofi Khan-Pereira, Jason Saab and Dominic Young were thrown around as potential starters, it reinforced the view the Warriors lack an out-and-out speed merchant on the flanks. The club has been well served by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya over the past two seasons, and while they also play an important role with tough carries out of yardage, a game-breaker out wide would add another dimension to the Warriors attack.

It wouldn’t come cheap, but Ronaldo Mulitalo would be an instant hit. Off contract at the end of next season, the 24-year-old has become one of the most prolific try scorers in the competition with 80 tries across 106 appearances for Cronulla. He’s Auckland-born and has shown how much representing the Kiwis meant to him during their Pacific Championship triumph over Australia last year. His competitive spirit and unwillingness to take a backward step would see him quickly become a Mt Smart favourite.

Strike back-rower

Run your eyes over the eight teams in the NRL finals and almost all of them have a weapon on the edge. Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys) and Haumole Olakau’atu (Sea Eagles) are such assets for their respective sides with an ability to bend the defensive line, offload, and commit defenders as a decoy runner.

In Jacob Laban (20) and Halasima (18) the Warriors have some homegrown back-rowers who could, in time, reach that level. Kurt Capewell and Jackson Ford get through a mountain of work but don’t have the x-factor. The Warriors turned to Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett on the edge at times this season but in an ideal world, both are more effective through the middle.

Depending on the club’s salary cap situation, and whether they opt to go all-in on this group or heed patience developing the next generation, there’s another Kiwi at Cronulla coming off contract the Warriors could consider enticing home. Briton Nikora has established himself as one of the best hole-running back-rowers in the competition. The 26-year-old broke on to the scene in 2019 outside Johnson at the Sharks and has built a reputation for his strong carries against the grain along with some bone-rattling tackles. He’s played with Luke Metcalf too, so there’s some familiarity there.

Open mind in the middle

The prop position is far from an area of weakness for the Warriors but as we saw this season Andrew Webster struggled to find the desired impact in his interchange options. With the arrival of James Fisher-Harris, alongside Mitch Barnett and Dylan Walker, they have a high-calibre starting middle that any club would be pleased with. Not to mention captain Tohu Harris who when fully fit is right up there with the best of the ball-playing locks in the NRL. There are rumblings though of salary cap upheaval at Newcastle – with Kiwis prop Leo Thompson reportedly rattled by the club’s clean out of senior players. Should the 24-year-old consider testing the open market, sometimes the right play is just to go out and get the best player available. The Gisborne product is on an upward trajectory with his minutes and metres increasing year on year. Playing alongside and learning from Fisher-Harris could be a compelling pitch.

