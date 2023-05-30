Manu Vatuvei posts on social media after prison release

Rugby league great Manu Vatuvei has been released from prison today, posting videos on Instagram this morning.

A parole board hearing earlier this month confirmed Vatuvei would be released, with special conditions attached.

The former Warriors legend was sentenced to three years and seven months in jail last year, after pleading guilty to importing methamphetamine.

He shared two videos on Instagram including driving home from prison.

Why the Warriors offered Manu Vatuvei a voluntary mentoring role within the NRL club

It was a remarkable fall from grace for Vatuvei — who for a long time was one of the Warriors’ highest profile and highest paid players.

Manu Vatuvei has been released from prison. Photo / Instagram

Vatuvei was arrested in 2019, along with three others, including his brother Lopini Lautau Mafi, charged with importing, possessing and supplying meth, after a lengthy police sting.

The trial revealed the downward spiral that Vatuvei’s life had taken, following his injury-enforced retirement in 2018.

As part of his integration back into society, the New Zealand Warriors have offered him a voluntary mentoring role.

That news has sparked a mixed response from the fanbase, especially given the severity of his crimes and the destructive impact of class-A drugs in the community.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald earlier this month he hopes Vatuvei could one day be seen as a great redemption story — but is adamant his new role with the club is only a small part of his rehabilitation.

He said the idea was first suggested to him by club wellbeing and education manager Jerry SeuSeu.

“He told me that the parole application was being considered and would we as a club consider using him on a volunteer basis to deliver some of the career wise and positive choice programmes, to help aid with his rehabilitation,” said George.

“We spoke about it. I thought that Manu’s story being told to young aspiring athletes — league players or otherwise — could help them understand that making bad choices in life could really cost them their career.

“We are only a small part of his whole rehab process but if we can stop one or two people making those bad choices it is good for everyone.”

George emphasised that neither the club — nor Vatuvei’s Warriors link — had played any part in his early release.

“He didn’t get parole because of this,” said George. “We didn’t go to the parole board and say we will give Manu a job if you let him out. We are not employing Manu, he is not engaged in the club day to day, not engaged around the playing group, around the coaching group, around the staff, the commercial division, around sponsors or around fans. We are not facilitating any of that.

“But if the Warriors are delivering a programme at a local sporting organisation that helps young people understand better decisions around their lives or sporting careers and Manu tells his story and it stops someone’s daughter or son or cousin making a bad decision because they have learnt a lesson, that is a good thing.”

George said Vatuvei’s role with the club will be managed by Seuseu and won’t be in the public eye.

The chief executive also emphasised that the club was fully cognisant of the severe nature of Vatuvei’s offending. They weren’t seeking to downplay what had occurred but instead find hope from the harm.

“I’m fully supportive of using his story, on a voluntary basis, to stop kids making bad mistakes,” said George.

“It is a great thing that we have a platform that can help kids be better. Whether it is Manu, or whether it is someone else — look at Russell Packer — some of the greatest redemption stories exist in rugby league.

“We are not the cause of his release and we were not the cause of his issues. But we can be part of the solution.”











