“With only five on the front line now I think Artisan will get straight across the front of the field and lead,” he suggests.

“Then they could get into single file and I wouldn’t be surprised if Always A Porsche ends up last in a race with no pressure.

“If that happens he will have to make his own luck and I think he might be good enough to do that but you have got to be realistic and think that over 1700m, if she leads easily, Artisan is going to be hard to beat.” Artisan is a nine-win mare in the best form of her career whereas Always A Porsche has only won three times but they have come in just seven starts.

Premiership leader Dunn knows a good horse and he thinks Always A Porsche is developing into one.

“He is a lovely gaited horse but he was immature early so we gave him plenty of time.

“He actually corners better this way (right-handed) which is why he is up here in the first place.

“He has real speed and a very good recovery rate and I have found those horses with low heart rates and good recovery, it really helps them.

“So he will end up on the verge of open class at least.” While Artisan looks a leader and maybe the winner tonight Twista was very strong last week after missing the early burn while Mantra Blue is all class but maybe follows the wrong horse out at the start.

Dunn warns punters their other stable rep tonight in Ideal Delight (R2, No 2) is still a work in progress right-handed so will improve with her outing even though she has raced at Alexandra Park six times before.

At her best she could win as she has placed form behind some of our better 3-year-olds and doesn’t meet a strong field.

One of the key horses to watch tonight is Bar Louie in Race 4, who has looked very sharp in two unbeaten starts and won well at the trials two weeks ago. He looks a Sires’ Stakes horse so with any luck should remain unbeaten.

Team Dunn also has a big hand in tonight’s main trot at Addington where proven open-class trotter Aardiebythehill (R8, No 7) and stablemate Sonoma Tyron take on the ultra-impressive Mr Love on a card that also features the National Handicap, the latter a watered down version of the race it used to be.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s racing editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.