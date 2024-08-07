Advertisement
TAB to launch second betting platform, betcha, aimed at younger audience

Michael Guerin
By
3 mins to read
The betcha platform won’t provide punters with tote betting on racing, only fixed odds. Photo / Therese Davis, Race Images

New Zealand punters now have a new way to bet after the launch of a new platform to be run by the TAB.

The TAB, which was taken over by international betting operator Entain last year, have launched the second betting platform and agency, named betcha, aimed at the under-35 market or those who wouldn’t usually bet with the TAB.

It has its own website and current TAB customers will have to register a new account to use it as betcha is running as a totally separate platform, the two websites even being run by different teams inside the TAB.

The website and app may be run by the TAB/Entain but have one huge difference in that betcha won’t provide punters with tote betting on racing, only fixed odds.

Those fixed odds will usually mirror those available on the TAB website but betcha will have features including a larger toolbox, which allows punters more flexibility on how they use bonus bets and promotions.

It will have the same limits as the normal TAB site, so punters will be guaranteed to be allowed to back any horse or dog in a domestic race to win $2000 via the Punter’s Promise.

It was unclear yesterday whether that would mean restricted punters could back a horse to win at least $2000 on both sites or whether it would be restricted to one site. The TAB/Entian had always intended to start a second platform but yesterday’s very soft launch with little promotion was a surprise.

“We wanted a softer launch but betcha will start being promoted far more in coming weeks,” says Cameron Rodger, managing director of Entain in New Zealand.

“We are thrilled with the way the new TAB website and app are performing but we are also aware that there are some punters or prospective punters with who the TAB brand won’t resonate.

“So betcha is aimed at those predominantly younger customers, some of who will have a bigger interest in sport.”

The betcha brand is digital only so will not have any retail presence like TAB agencies or pub tabs and will offer more social betting services, where punters can bet with mates or share their bets.

“Some of our established TAB customers may not be interested in it but we suggest they still go check it out but we think the differences will appeal to a different customer base.” Rodger expects betcha will also see uptake around larger sporting events like the upcoming UFC 305 on Sunday August 18 which will see Israel Adesanya fight Dricus Du Plessis on a fight card that also features Kai Kara-France and Dan Hooker.

“Events like that are huge for us and for many in that younger audience and they may find some of the features on betcha and that experience more enjoyable.”


