The betcha platform won’t provide punters with tote betting on racing, only fixed odds. Photo / Therese Davis, Race Images

New Zealand punters now have a new way to bet after the launch of a new platform to be run by the TAB.

The TAB, which was taken over by international betting operator Entain last year, have launched the second betting platform and agency, named betcha, aimed at the under-35 market or those who wouldn’t usually bet with the TAB.

It has its own website and current TAB customers will have to register a new account to use it as betcha is running as a totally separate platform, the two websites even being run by different teams inside the TAB.

The website and app may be run by the TAB/Entain but have one huge difference in that betcha won’t provide punters with tote betting on racing, only fixed odds.

Those fixed odds will usually mirror those available on the TAB website but betcha will have features including a larger toolbox, which allows punters more flexibility on how they use bonus bets and promotions.