“It all comes down to how much you’re enjoying this life. Being a fighter, if you don’t enjoy this, if you don’t have the passion for the sport, you’re in the wrong game,” du Plessis told the Herald.

“If you’re in it for financial gain, he’s checked that off the list, and if you’re in it to make history, his legacy has been set. What he has done in the sport has been set.

“I believe the biggest thing for Israel Adesanya, his biggest goal was never to be the greatest, his biggest goal was to beat Alex Pereira, and once he beat Alex Pereira, that was the last tick for him in his whole career. I believe that was the height of his whole combat sports career.”

Adesanya (24-3; 13-3 UFC) and du Plessis (21-2; 7-0 UFC) will meet in the main event at UFC 305 in Perth on August 18 with the middleweight title on the line; Adesanya looking to become the promotion’s first three-time middleweight champion while du Plessis is looking for his first successful title defence.

Earlier this month, they met at the press conference in Perth to promote the bout and tickets going on sale, and neither gave an inch when the time came to face off.

An exercise that usually lasts a few seconds, the pair were locked in; staring at one another for well over a minute – despite the best efforts of UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand Peter Kloczko to break it up - before ultimately making their way off the stage.

Du Plessis, who claimed the title with a split decision win over Sean Strickland in Toronto in January, felt the exercise revealed a shift in Adesanya.

“I’ve been studying this man for a very long time and I guess there was a demeanour shift in his personality as a whole,” du Plessis said.

“Maybe you can call it maturity in his career; he’s seen it all, done it all. The press conference, the media stuff, all of this surrounding this fight doesn’t get him excited anymore.

“But at the end of the day, I feel that’s anybody’s downfall. When you stop getting excited about this, that’s a dangerous area because you’re fighting a guy in myself who is excited for every single aspect about this fight.

“I have that fire burning. Every single thing about this fight gets me excited. Every single thing about this fight is something that gets my heart racing. It gets me up every single morning, it fuels me [in] that last round, it fuels me to go a little harder, to go a little bit extra.

“I think that’s going to be the biggest difference in our fight and it’s going to be evident on the night.”

UFC 305

RAC Arena, Perth. Sunday, August 18.

