Walker and training partner Arron Tata couldn’t be happier with Crocetti but he hasn’t raced since his first defeat came in the BCD Group Sprint at Te Rapa on February 10.

He has grown since, adding 30kg to his athletic (but previously underdeveloped) frame and now tips the scales at 520kg. This is a little more bulk, which is likely to no do him any harm in the Group 1 races ahead, races where favours are hard to come by and a strong shoulder and imposing frame can help.

As pleasing as Crocetti was running on well for second in a recent trial, he simply can’t be at his peak tomorrow and has to carry 8kg more than his biggest and maybe only real rival Master Fay.

“It isn’t going to be easy,” admits Walker. “He is ready to go and we started targeting this race two weeks ago when he trialled well, because we want to keep him away from heavy tracks.

“Obviously can’t be screwed down and it is a lot of weight. I’d love him to win but I also wouldn’t be surprised if he got beaten giving that much weight away in his first run back.”

The TAB opened Crocetti $1.60 and he is in the top five gallopers in the country on what he did last season and with the prospect of natural improvement.

With his high cruising speed and long stride, he could even end up our biggest star of the domestic season or get his chance in Australia – but horses are rarely more physically vulnerable than in the first or last runs of campaigns.

Crocetti does get 2kg of weight relief, taking him down to 60kg with stable apprentice Triston Moodley to ride, both for the weight relief and because regular jockey Warren Kennedy was committed to tomorrow’s Winter Cup meeting at Riccarton.

“The weight relief will help and because he is our apprentice, Triston knows the horse,” said Walker. “So he will go well.”

Master Fay is actually fast enough to beat Crocetti, having won the Concorde at Ellerslie in January at only his fourth start, two of those winning in Hong Kong.

He is a serious sprinter, albeit it one with soundness isssues, but is drawn outside Crocetti so will probably have to come around him to beat him.

But with in-form apprentice Ace Lawson-Carroll also claiming 2kg and taking Master Fay’s weight down to an incredibly luxurious 52kg, he could upset the favourite even if Crocetti performs close to his optimum.

Spring may be four weeks away but it kind of feels like it starts at Ruakākā tomorrow.

