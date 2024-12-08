So, Bosson is technically freelance for the first time in years, but it would not be a surprise to see that change quickly now he is back and looking dialled in.

After all, Saturday’s race showed for all that has changed in New Zealand racing in the last few years, Bosson and Michael McNab (La Crique) are still our two best big-race riders – albeit with a worthy new opponent in Warren Kennedy.

Saturday’s victory took Bosson to 99 career Group One victories, so he has one to go to reach his long-term goal of 100.

That means a lot to him, because while he has the demeanour of somebody who is never really paying attention to what is going on around him, Bosson actually has a deep understanding of New Zealand racing history.

He knows that 100 wins at the highest level is the most special of clubs. But while he only needs one more win, he admits he also needs to regain his fitness as he was blowing hard after eking everything out of Ladies Man late on Saturday.

“It is a different type of fitness,” Bosson told the Herald.

“You ride trackwork and trials and think you are fit enough for racing but as soon as you start dropping weight it becomes harder.

“I am down to 58.5kg now but I need to do more race riding to get that fitness at a lighter weight back.”

Considering where he was a month ago, Bosson walking (the term jockeys use for their everyday weight) at 58.5kg now is a good platform.

It at least makes him available for good male horses in weight-for-age and handicaps races, but he needs to be riding 57kg or, even better, 55kg to be available for the best age group horses of either sex; races which have some huge stakes at meetings like the Karaka Millions and Champions Day.

As we all know, summer heat helps shed a few kilos, as will more consistent and regular riding.

Also, less beer means less belly, a battle not just Bosson but plenty of us face, whether we like it or not.

But something else helps: riding big race winners.

Jockeys tell you there is nothing like riding a Group One winner. Now Bosson has got that smell in his nostrils again, we could have our best jockey back for the summer.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.